'The Act'

This creepy, psychological drama is based on the real-life story of DeeDee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette) and her daughter Gypsy Rose (Joey King). Since early childhood, Gypsy has been the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, meaning that her mother has convinced her and a slew of doctors that Gypsy suffers from multiple life-threatening illnesses, some of which require major surgeries. By drugging and confining Gypsy to a wheelchair, DeeDee has maintained complete control over her daughter and managed to bilk a new home and thousands of dollars from unsuspecting do-gooders. The deception works…until Gypsy’s sexuality awakens and entices her to run away from home. But the only way to escape her mother, she decides, is murder. This disturbing series is one you won’t be able to shake after the final frame.

Watch it on: Hulu