Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Life Hacks
Chief Hopper

The Chief Hopper Handbook to Being an Adult That Kids Will Respect (And Other Stranger Things)

by Erica Rivera

It isn’t easy to earn respect from kids, especially the Stranger Things kids. They have finely-tuned bullshit meters and can be even more discerning than adults in deciding who they let into their circle. If only we could all be as revered and respected by kids as, say, Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour). What is it about the burly, badge-wielding, gun-toting unofficial foster dad that makes him so endearing to the children and teens of Hawkins? Must be the sweet dances moves, but it probably more than that, hence The Chief Hopper Handbook to Being an Adult Kids Will Respect.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Best of the best: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Could Top All These Coming-of-Age Tales

Dive in: ’80s Ingredients Needed to Make a Classic Nostalgic Modern Sci-Fi Series Like ‘Stranger Things’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.