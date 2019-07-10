Fun / Entertainment
Billy Hargrove Stranger Things

The Billy Hargrove Guide to Being a Misunderstood Badass (And Other Stranger Things)

by Josh Plainse

Is Billy Hargrove of Stranger Things fame a badass? He seems to hit all the criteria: no one likes him, he beats up your friends, tries to bang your mom, and rocks a pretty lame mustache. However, if you’ve seen the newest season of his respective Netflix series, you may sympathize with the man in a way you may not have prior. For those of you wandering through life with a chip on your shoulder or just trying to understand the high school bully’s rage, here’s a handbook for that strange type of Billy Hargrove badass.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Stranger Things 3 follow.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Another handbook: The Chief Hopper Handbook to Being an Adult That Kids Will Respect (And Other Stranger Things)

Check it out: 80s Ingredients Needed to Make a Classic Nostalgic Modern Sci-Fi Series Like Stranger Things

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.