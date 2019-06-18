The Best LGBTQ TV and Movies to Stream for Pride Month

LGBTQ Pride Month is well underway as millions venture out to events and parties to celebrate identity, expression, equality, and the fight for basic human rights on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. A few of us, though, are just as happy finding ways to commemorate this special month in the comfort of our own homes. Discovering more inclusive characters to connect with onscreen is always cause for celebration and there’s no better time than the present to dive into a variety of stories full of representation that you can watch while wearing your favorite pajamas or birthday suit. Here are Mandatory’s 20 best LGBTQ TV series to binge and the 12 best movies to stream for Pride Month 2019.

Cover Photo: Showtime

1/32 'Pose' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, FXNetworks.com

2/32 'Orange Is the New Black' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

3/32 'Schitt's Creek' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, PopTV.com

4/32 'The L Word' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Showtime, Hulu



5/32 'Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City' Available: Netflix

6/32 'Queer as Folk' Available: Showtime, Amazon Prime

7/32 'Sense8' Available: Netflix

8/32 'Sex Education' Available: Netflix



9/32 'Gentleman Jack' Available: HBO Now, HBO Go

10/32 'Queer Eye' Available: Netflix

11/32 'Vida' Available: Starz

12/32 'The Fosters' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime



13/32 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Available: VH1, Amazon Prime

14/32 'Looking' Available: HBO Now, Amazon Prime

15/32 'Elite' Available: Netflix

16/32 'One Day at a Time' Available: Netflix



17/32 'Now Apocalypse' Available: Starz, Amazon Prime

18/32 'Shameless' Available: Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime

19/32 'Will & Grace' Available: NBC, Hulu, Amazon Prime

20/32 'Shadowhunters' Available: Freeform, Hulu, Amazon Prime



21/32 'Moonlight' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

22/32 'Carol' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

23/32 'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson' Available: Netflix

24/32 'God's Own Country' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime



25/32 'The Wound' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Photo: Urucu Media

26/32 'Love, Simon' Available: HBO Now, HBO Go, Amazon Prime

27/32 'Paris Is Burning' Available: Netflix

28/32 'Transformer' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime Photo: Gravitas Ventures



29/32 'Those People' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

30/32 'BPM (Beats Per Minute)' Available: Hulu, Amazon Prime

31/32 'Brokeback Mountain' Available: Starz, Amazon Prime

32/32 'Milk' Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

