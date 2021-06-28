Madonna Performs Braless, Busts a Move for NYC Pride Party (We’re Not Worthy)

Madonna has been making a lot of headlines – many of them due to her scantily-clad style. And once again, this time at a party celebrating the LGBTQ community in New York City, the Material Girl made jaws drop.

On Thursday, Madonna delighted fans with a rare appearance at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard, High Line hotel, to kick off NYC’s pride weekend. Wearing a see-through mesh top (sans bra), leather shorts, pink gloves, and bright blue hair, the 62-year-old pop star belted out two tunes – “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search I Find” – for an enthusiastic crowd around 1:30 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

We shouldn’t be surprised at the Queen of Pop’s performance – or her nipple-baring get-up – given how she teased the event with several sultry Instagram posts beforehand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

But Madge didn’t just show up to show some skin. She also contributed three original Polaroids taken by her and Ricardo Gomes at her home earlier this month for an auction. The pics, which were inspired by NYC-themed art, were framed and autographed. A selfie with the “Like a Virgin” singer also sold for $10K. The money raised went to The Ali Forney Center and Haus of Us.

In a speech, Madonna praised the Big Apple and the LGBTQ community for supporting her. “Listen, when I came here there’s only two entities, two energy forces, that I need to thank, that I really need to thank: this f*cking city, New York City, and the gay community. Because both of you gave me life and for that, I shall be forever grateful,” she said.

Regarding celebrating Pride in person this year, she also added: “I just wanna say also, that to not celebrate pride in a way that I am connected to people would have been a tragedy to me. Many people said don’t do it… you might.. you might…. you might have fun!”

And have fun she did. After her performance, she hung out with fans, and following a costume and wig change, she decide to “strike a pose” on the dance floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Kacala (@faymeproblems)

One thing is clear: wherever Madonna goes, there’s a party.

Cover Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: