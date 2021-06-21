Madonna Plugs New Biopic With Bra-and-Panty Selfie (Because Trailers Are Clearly a Waste of Time Now)

Nobody watches movie trailers anymore. If you have a film to plug, there are sexier, alternative ways to do so. Like appearing on Instagram in your bra and panties. At least, that’s the strategy Madonna resorted to in order to promote her new biopic.

“New Life New York Re-Invention,” she caption the pic in which the 62-year-old “Like a Virgin” singer rocked a cleavage-baring black leather-esque bra and boy shorts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

The ”Material Girl” accessorized the lingerie with a slew of gold necklaces and a sparkling headband.

These pics are only the latest in a slew of seductive Instagram posts Madge has shared on the social media platform lately.

She previously described the biopic, on which she’s working with Diablo Cody, as “my struggle as an artist … Trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman. And really just the journey, which has been happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad and ugly.”

While the latest snapshots don’t tell us anything new about the forthcoming film, Madonna definitely has our undivided attention.

Cover Photo: @madonna (Instagram)

