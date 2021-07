Halley Berry and Rihanna Strip Down For Sexy Pride Instagram Pics (And We Couldn’t Be Prouder)

Pride Month is known for its pure joy, rainbow patterns, and unabashed public displays of affection. It’s also known for some super sexy ensembles. Even celebrities get in on the skin-baring tradition of stripping down to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The latest to bare their bodies to support the cause? Halle Berry and Rihanna, both of whom recently appeared in sultry Instagram pics.

Let’s start with Berry, who is as luscious as her last name implies. The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress posted a snap of herself walking through the woods topless and barefoot wearing only a rainbow skirt, her curly hair spiraling down her back.

“love is ALWAYS the answer,” she captioned the sensual shot.

Then we have Rihanna, the button-pushing pop star whose side hustle is designing lingerie under the brand name Savage X Fenty. Her pics featured rainbow-themed panties and thigh-high stockings, which she showed off in three poses on a bed.

“There’s Pride in all this pressure,” she wrote beneath the snaps.

More than just clickbait, Rihanna is using these unmentionables to raise funds for GLAAD, the Audre Lord Project, Trans Latina Coalition, the Caribbean Equality Project, and the Trans Wellness Center through her Clara Lionel Foundation.

We couldn’t be prouder of the celebrities raising awareness about Pride and showing support for the the LGBTQ+ community. We’re bummed that Pride Month has come to a close. It’s been one hot month. We can’t wait to see what celebs like Berry and Rihanna come up with (or take off) next year!

