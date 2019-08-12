Culture / Entertainment
Succession

HBO’s ‘Succession’ Is the Perfect Guide to Getting Everything You Want in Life (Including Free HBO)

by Erica Rivera

Succession, the caustic HBO family drama that follows a multigenerational media empire, is back for a second season. The Roys are everything you wish your family was (rich, successful, powerful) and everything you’re glad it isn’t (conniving, bitter, mean). Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is the intimidating patriarch of the family. He’s married to Marcia (Hiam Abbass), who is vying for control of the Roy legacy against Logan’s four adult children.

There’s Kendall (Jeremy Strong), the business-minded but drug-addicted son; Shiv (Sarah Snook), the unfaithful newlywed who prefers to work in the cesspool of politics over her family’s company; Roman (Kieran Culkin), the hyperactive, slimy loose cannon of the family; and Connor (Alan Ruck), a conspiracy theorist who lives with his hooker companion in a desert compound. Complicating matters are Tom Wamsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), a Minnesotan who married Shiv and is plotting to move up the corporate ladder; Greg (Nicholas Braun), an awkward and gullible cousin of the Roys trying to get his foot in the door; and Rava (Natalie Gold) who just wants to divorce Kendall already and take care of their kids.

Though each character is deliciously different and completely corrupt in their own way, they all share one common denominator: they want to win the game of capitalism and they will stop at nothing until they do. We imagined how each of these devious people would advise you on getting everything you want in life. Read their tricks of the trade below.

Cover Photo: HBO

Add ’em to the queue: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Art of the binge: 13 Tips to Seeing the Best TV (And Still Functioning Like a Human)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.