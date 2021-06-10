Pride Playbook: 10 Hilariously Clever Ways LGBTQ People Have Come Out
Coming out is one of the hardest things LGBTQ people have to do. But just because saying the words “I’m gay” (or “I’m a lesbian” or “I’m bi” or “I’m trans,” etc.) puts a lump in their throats doesn’t mean they have to silence themselves or hide who they are. There are plenty of fun, creative, and unconventional ways to come out, from cakes to cards to viral videos. We’ve surfed the ‘net to find some of the most amusing methods LGBTQ people have used to make their big announcement, and we’re happy to say they were met with overwhelming support and love.
In celebration of Pride month, these are 10 hilariously clever ways LGBTQ people have come out.
Cover Photo: Tumblr
1/10
Baked a cake.
This person made coming out a “piece of cake” – literally. In addition to giving their parents something sweet to snack on while processing the information, they left a pun-filled note, too. (“It gets batter.” Hilarious!)
Photo: ellende-generes.tumblr.com
2/10
Wrote a sitcom episode about it.
Ellen’s “The Puppy Episode” lives on.
-
3/10
Dropped it casually into conversation before running out the door.
One PFLAG parent speaker quoted on YourTango said their kid announced, "Wish me luck. I'm coming out to my friends today!" before bolting out the door for school. OK, then.
4/10
Slipped it into a school speech.
High school senior Jacob Rudolph broke the news to over 300 of his fellow classmates, teachers, and parents during an assembly for the senior class awards.
-
5/10
Made a viral video about it.
BYU student Jimmy Hales came out as a gay Mormon in a YouTube video that racked up over 669K views.
6/10
Sent a GIF.
Who doesn't love GIFs?
Photo: YouTube
-
7/10
On a Tumblr.
Hey, it worked for Frank Ocean.
Photo: Tumblr
8/10
Via text.
This dad almost sounds jealous.
Photo: Tumblr
-
9/10
Mailed a card.
Sometimes you have to let Hallmark say it for you.
Photo: RedBubble
10/10
Plastered it on a T-shirt.
One size fits all!
Photo: Amazon