LGBTQ Community Hijacks Proud Boys Hashtag and We’ve Never Been Prouder, Ourselves

And isn’t it ironic? As the good book once said, “pride cometh before the fall” and boy, oh boy, have the smiles of the self-appointed “Proud Boys” fallen. This is because the hashtag they have been using to spread their hateful venom and small-dick energy got taken over recently by the LGBTQ community and, to be quite honest, we’ve never been prouder.

#ProudBoys was a social media hashtag used by a white supremacist group called the “Proud Boys,” a group of men in tank tops and MAGA hats that carry big guns around that absolutely-we-swear-are-not phallic compensations. They’ve shown up at political rallies, protests, and more offering their support of President Trump and trying to intimidate others by brandishing their Walmart-purchased weapons. Their faces may be different, but they all look exactly the same. They’re wannabe tough guys who couldn’t pass the entrance or physical exams of an actual police force, so they walk around with their AK 47s pretending to be intimidating.

They don’t realize that the world is laughing at them, not with them and even though President Trump told this white supremacist group to “stand back and stand by,” it was the LGBTQ community that actually stood up to these bullies, hijacking their hashtag and flooding Twitter timelines with photos and stories of gay men and the people they love. It was a brilliant move, turning a hateful hashtag into one of love, and it has been trending for days now.

these are the proud boys I support #ProudBoys https://t.co/biukwQzHq6 — Lady Oversteegen (@SalamandersuitE) October 7, 2020

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag with images of LGBTQ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. https://t.co/iKSneVoSjf — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2020

And really, it makes sense. These douchebags in camo pants don’t really have anything to be proud of, do they? Certainly not their physique. Or levels of intelligence. Or fashion choices. Gay people, on the other hand, have a lot to be proud of, such as: finally being able to marry each other, being true to themselves no matter the societal outcry, being able to really rock fishnet tank tops unironically, etc. It’s the LGBTQ community that actually has the right to be proud of themselves, which is why, presumably, the whole basis of their movement centers around Pride. Men who are being true to themselves and loving who they want, hatred and prejudice be damned — those are the real proud boys and we couldn’t be prouder of them.

