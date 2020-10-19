President Trump Threatens to Leave US if Biden Wins Election, Threatens Us With the Time of Our Lives

Used to be, we just wanted Joe Biden to win the election and become the President of the United States. But now, we actually need the guy to become president, if only to send the current Commander-in-Chief packing to another country. This is something that could feasibly happen, at least according to Trump himself.

In one of his many self-fellating election rallies, Trump — ever the showman — had this to say about a potential Biden victory:

Trump says he may leave the US if Biden wins. pic.twitter.com/XmbtYpNDoh — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 17, 2020

“Ya know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say ‘I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics.’ I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country? I don’t know.”

So, first of all, we just want to punch him in his smug, dumb fucking face. More importantly, however, is the idea that if Biden wins the election, Trump may leave the country. And from now until election night, we will pray to any and every deity, in or out of existence, that that’s exactly what will happen. Of course, he’s speaking in hyperbole. He only ever speaks in hyperbole. But he may not be lying. He very well may leave the country, though we think it will have less to do with Biden being president and more to do with Trump wanting to avoid prison. Still, the idea of a Trump-less America is a dream that we so desperately want to cling to, but won’t, for fear of the massive disappointment if he doesn’t actually leave.

Speaking of leaving, Trump’s fan club, the Proud Boys, have also stated that they may leave the country if Biden wins. No great loss there. But recently, one ‘proud boy’ went so far as to suggest that if Biden wins, a civil war could break out. In a video posted to TikTok, a Proud Boy supporter stated that “if Trump doesn’t get re-elected, there’s going to be a riot. If he doesn’t get elected, this is when you’re going to see a civil war. My recommendation to anyone is stock up on ammo, get your guns.”

Yes, Annie- get your gun. We’re not exactly sure what these supposed Proud Boys are actually proud of. It’s certainly not their intelligence level nor the size of their privates. But if Joe Biden wins, and if Trump leaves the country and takes his stans with him, that is what would truly Make America Great Again.

But, like the great theologian, Hawkeye, said: “Don’t do that. Don’t give me hope.”



Cover Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.