The Best Twitter Reactions to the Presidential Town Hall Ratings Throwdown

We were supposed to get another one-on-one debate last night between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Instead, we got this. After Trump backed out of doing the debate because he refused to do it virtually and everyone refused to let anyone know his current COVID situation, Joe Biden decided he would just hold a town hall. Some Democrats, some Republicans, some in the middle. Not to be upstaged of course (because that’s all that matters to him) Trump decided to do the same. Well, attempt the same. While ABC had what some people referred to as Mr. Rogers talking to his neighbors, ABC had the usual ravings of a lunatic. Of course, as always, Twitter was there with quick reactions to the entire circus.

Gurl, stop buying prescription glasses at my merch store…clearly them things don’t really work. 🤮 https://t.co/YbLGDYQSu0 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 16, 2020

Well I did it. I watched both town halls – beginning to end. I saw one man with a heart and soul and facts and figures and plans. I saw another who doesn’t know who QAnon is and claims his Dr. Atlas, not an infectious disease doctor,is a “world expert”. Jesus people, come on now. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 16, 2020

Im sorta looking forward to the last debate cuz i think then we’ll finally hit bottom — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 16, 2020

BIDEN: Here's my detailed plan to combat COVID-19 TRUMP: QAnon actually discovered Osama bin Laden alive and well in Phoenix. I don't know, check it out — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020

Closing argument from the Trump campaign is to go negative on Mr Rogers. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 16, 2020

Switching back to ABC now that the Trump thing is over, and I see Joe Biden being grilled about fracking, because the choice is between a Democratic candidate who might not ban fracking and a completely unhinged sociopathic loon 🤦‍♀️ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Watched 15 minutes of the Biden town hall.

Switched over and watched 5 minutes of Trump's.

Then caught the highlights on Twitter. Biden's was calm and reasonable in tone.

Trump's was him acting like he was under attack, because someone was FINALLY asking him follow up questions. — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) October 16, 2020

We already know he's a bad guy.

We know he's misogynistic, homophobic, and racist.

We know he doesn't care about protecting our families from COVID.

We know he lies through his teeth.

We know he owes 420 million dollars as a failed businessman. YOU DONT HAVE TO WATCH. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) October 16, 2020

watch @JoeBiden right now, he speaks like a normal, intelligent person, not like some coked out clown playing an invisible accordion — Steve Agee (@steveagee) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden over here giving thoughtful informed answers and having productive discussions with citizens and the moderator. Good thing there isn’t a fucking bile-filled circus going on at the same time distracting the country from moving forward even a little. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) October 16, 2020

Maybe — and hear me out on this — a man who was a Senator for 36 years and a Vice President for 8 is one of the most talented politicians in the country? — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) October 16, 2020

This Trump town hall is a fucking disaster for him. He just refused to denounce QAnon and now he’s having a meltdown. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 16, 2020

Do I love Joe Biden???? Just the aside after every question “I hope I answered your question” is so effective and human — Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein (@audreyalison) October 16, 2020

My blood pressure is so nice and low watching @JoeBiden on his @ABC town hall. What a gift. pic.twitter.com/IKoOAouqms — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 16, 2020

