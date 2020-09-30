The Best Twitter Reactions to the First Presidential Debate Fiasco

Wow. This was chaos from the start, from lies and interruptions to dares and accusations. This debate wasn’t just off the rails, it wasn’t even loaded on the track to begin with. Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate and it was madness. The most damning moment of the night was both Chris Wallace and Joe Biden literally dared the president of the United States to denounce white supremacy right there and he froze, didn’t know what to say, and instead asked “proud boys” to “stand back and stand by.” What?! We can put this in so many words but we have Twitter here to do this for us. Here is what Twitter had to say about tonight’s shitshow of a debate.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Biden is talking to us. Trump is talking to Biden. #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020 — Rinku Sen (@rinkuwrites) September 30, 2020

“Do it, say it.” Biden just asked the president of the United States to condemn white supremacists and he did not. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020

Trump debating the moderator is a surprising move — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 30, 2020

It’s easy to go off the rails when you spend all day snorting them. #debate — Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) September 30, 2020

Trump strategy is clear here: suck the oxygen out of the room by interrupting constantly #Debates2020 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 30, 2020

“ Will you shut up man,” @JoeBiden is all of us. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 30, 2020

THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS #Debates2020 https://t.co/SwxUCNYCWD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

Trump’s the worst leader I’ve ever seen. I mean, seriously. Imagine telling your team, “Hey guys, go out there and win. But remember, if we lose, we got cheated.” Loser. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 30, 2020

Ask Herman Cain’s still-tweeting corpse if Trump’s rallies had any negative effect. #Debates — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 30, 2020

this debate is so bad Canada just built a wall — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 30, 2020

That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020

i absolutely cannot wait to vote that racist fuck out of the white house — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 30, 2020

