The Best Twitter Reactions to the First Presidential Debate Fiasco
Wow. This was chaos from the start, from lies and interruptions to dares and accusations. This debate wasn’t just off the rails, it wasn’t even loaded on the track to begin with. Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate and it was madness. The most damning moment of the night was both Chris Wallace and Joe Biden literally dared the president of the United States to denounce white supremacy right there and he froze, didn’t know what to say, and instead asked “proud boys” to “stand back and stand by.” What?! We can put this in so many words but we have Twitter here to do this for us. Here is what Twitter had to say about tonight’s shitshow of a debate.
It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020
“Do it, say it.”
Biden just asked the president of the United States to condemn white supremacists and he did not.
— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) September 30, 2020
Trump debating the moderator is a surprising move
— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) September 30, 2020
It’s easy to go off the rails when you spend all day snorting them. #debate
— Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) September 30, 2020
Trump strategy is clear here: suck the oxygen out of the room by interrupting constantly #Debates2020
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 30, 2020
“ Will you shut up man,” @JoeBiden is all of us.
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 30, 2020
THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS #Debates2020 https://t.co/SwxUCNYCWD
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020
Trump’s the worst leader I’ve ever seen. I mean, seriously. Imagine telling your team, “Hey guys, go out there and win. But remember, if we lose, we got cheated.”
Loser.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 30, 2020
Ask Herman Cain’s still-tweeting corpse if Trump’s rallies had any negative effect. #Debates
— Dan Casey (@DanCasey) September 30, 2020
Foooooooooooootbaaaaaaaaaaaaaall…….!!!!
#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/5mwsulrboU
— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 30, 2020
Orange is sus. #Debates2020
— Pluto (@TwitchPluto) September 30, 2020
this debate is so bad Canada just built a wall
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 30, 2020
That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote FANTASTIC FOUR.
— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) September 30, 2020
i absolutely cannot wait to vote that racist fuck out of the white house
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 30, 2020
