Biden Campaign Launches Virtual Lawn Signs For ‘Animal Crossing,’ Just As Likely to Be Ignored as Real-Life Ones

The 2020 presidential election continues to be…unprecedented. The latest ploy in trying to get lazy-ass Americans out to vote on Nov. 3 involves the popular video game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. According to The Verge, Animal Crossing players can now download Biden-Harris campaign signs. They come in four designs: the official Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the Joe Pride logo, or a trio of aviator sunglasses in red, white, and blue shades.

This is one of the many ways Biden has been campaigning virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. The former vice president has hosted live-stream fundraisers and events in addition to the online Democratic National Convention a couple of weeks ago.

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands,” Christian Tom, director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, said in a statement to The Verge. “As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

We figure anything that might inspire voters to get to the polls (or to mail in their ballots) is worth a shot, but we also have to wonder if Animal Crossing is the right way to reach them. When Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived in March, it was a hit enjoyed by millions, but six months of quarantine is more than enough time to get disillusioned with even the most engaging video game. It’s too little, too late.

We aren’t the only ones wondering why this is the approach the Biden-Harris campaign is using to motivate voters. Animal Crossing was trending on Twitter after the announcement. Here are a handful of Twitter hot takes.

Lol, let's advertise our campaign to a demographic that can't even vote. — Eric nachtnebel (@eric_hurwitz) September 1, 2020

Gonna suck when this gets hacked and they all turn into Trump signs. And by suck I mean hilarious. — DJ (@DJNYified) September 1, 2020

Do you have to go visit him in the virtual basement? — Brian Moffat (@Consrvtve) September 1, 2020

Haha nobody plays this game anymore — Addison Swanson (@AddisonSwanson3) September 1, 2020

ok what about some healthcare I'd love some healthcare — [email protected] (@deepercouch) September 1, 2020

Of all the things Biden could have offered voters, this was the best he could come up with — #BernieWouldHaveWon (@Fishbones2017) September 1, 2020

If you’re still plugging away on your imaginary island and just have to have a Biden lawn sign, you can access the designs in-game by scanning the design QR codes through the Nintendo Switch Online app. As for the rest of us, we’ll stick to the old-fashioned yard signs. They’re just as likely to have no effect on the election as the virtual ones.

Cover Photo: Animal Crossing

