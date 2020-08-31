Asteroid Heading Towards Earth Might Take the Election, Best News We’ve Heard So Far

Photo: ANDRZEJ WOJCICKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY (Getty Images)

As if this year couldn’t get any stranger, it appears that an asteroid is headed towards earth. Experts estimate that it will come very close to Earth’s orbit in November. That alone would be another weird event to add to this very odd year, but there’s more. The date it’s expected to pass by Earth is the day before election day. Yes, really. You can’t make this stuff up.

If someone was going to write a movie starring Bruce Willis and a rag-tag group of characters who attempt to stop an asteroid from hitting earth and the date it was going to happen was the day before a presidential election, everyone would think that the writer was really pushing it. And, while we haven’t heard any news about a crew flying to the asteroid in an attempt to blow it up, Nasa says we really don’t have anything to worry about.

“Asteroid 2018VP1 is very small, approx. 6.5 feet, and poses no threat to Earth!” Nasa Asteroid Watch wrote in a recent tweet. “It currently has a 0.41% chance of entering our planet’s atmosphere, but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size.”

We gleaned two things from this tweet. For one thing, it’s barely larger than an NBA point guard. The second thing is that, while minuscule, it still could end up entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Even if it does somehow end up hitting earth, it won’t cause any type pf Armageddon. It’s too small to do any real damage anyway.

But there is something about the size that has us scratching our heads. Six-and-a-half feet. Doesn’t that seem like the perfect size for a rock-shaped spaceship carrying a being from another planet? Maybe it will land in a cornfield in middle America only to be found by a farmer and his wife. We guess we’ll have to wait until November to find out.

