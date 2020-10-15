Celebrities Who Support Joe Biden For President
The presidency shouldn’t be a popularity contest…but it kind of is. While the popular vote should definitely, um, trump the Electoral College, we’d hope the voters out there are choosing candidates based on their experience, competency, and intelligence, not who their family, friends, or supporters are.
And yet, democracy is an imperfect system in which voters often turn to endorsements to guide their vote. Some rely on their favorite celebrities to clue them into who’s worth casting a ballot for. If that’s you, well, the celebrities are strongly in favor of Joe Biden. The former vice president and BFF of Obama has garnered praise from actors, musical artists, and sports stars alike. Curious who’s backing Biden? Check out just a sampling of the celebs on his side below.
1/21
Ben Affleck
2/21
Cardi B
3/21
Don Cheadle
4/21
George Clooney
5/21
Howard Stern
6/21
Jason Alexander
7/21
Jay Leno
8/21
John Legend
9/21
Jon Stewart
10/21
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
11/21
Keegan-Michael Key
12/21
Larry David
13/21
Leonardo DiCaprio
14/21
Robert De Niro
15/21
Shia LaBeouf
16/21
Stephen Curry
17/21
Taylor Swift
18/21
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
19/21
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
20/21
Tracee Ellis Ross
21/21
Zooey Deschanel
