The Best Fly Images From the Buzz-Worthy Vice-Presidential Debate

Did you watch last night’s vice-presidential debate? No? Don’t worry. You didn’t miss much. Kamala Harris dropped a lot of predictable criticism interspersed with smiles while Mike Pence brought his bot-like demeanor and scripted language to the event. It was about as interesting as watching paint dry and in stark contrast to last week’s shitshow otherwise known as the presidential debate. There was one thing, though, that defined the VP debate and generated a lot of buzz — literally. A fly.

Yes, a winged insect completely stole the show. A fly landed on Mike Pence’s hair and stayed there for a full two minutes during the debate. The internet went wild. Serious new outlets covered the surprise guest with glee. Late-night hosts suddenly had new – and finally funny – material. Artists were inspired to take to their canvases.

Was the fly attracted to Pence because of all his bullshit? Was it the ghost of RBG back to haunt the Republicans? Was it a Russian ploy gone awry? The conspiracy theories are almost as endless as the stream of hilarious visuals that flooded the interwebs in the aftermath of #flygate. These are the best fly images so far.

Cover Photo: ERIC BARADAT / Contributor (Getty Images)

Here’s a picture from the high definition broadcast.

#flygate pic.twitter.com/0eyP5rMP49 — KT Counter Intelligence (@KremlinTrolls) October 8, 2020

okay this was the best thing ive seen all day. #flygate pic.twitter.com/KKvoIXIAY6 — jews for hanleia and blm commissions open (@leiasskywalkers) October 8, 2020

The only #flygate video you need to watch pic.twitter.com/Ojgl46emBP — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) October 8, 2020

how did this happen so fast #flygate pic.twitter.com/PzY1k3uaz5 — Ben Durkee (@TurkeeDurk) October 8, 2020

View this post on Instagram #flygate #mikepencesfly #vpdebate #thefly A post shared by Really Serious Literature (@rlysrslit) on Oct 8, 2020 at 10:21am PDT

