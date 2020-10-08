Fun / Funny Photos
fly

The Best Fly Images From the Buzz-Worthy Vice-Presidential Debate

by Mandatory Editors

Did you watch last night’s vice-presidential debate? No? Don’t worry. You didn’t miss much. Kamala Harris dropped a lot of predictable criticism interspersed with smiles while Mike Pence brought his bot-like demeanor and scripted language to the event. It was about as interesting as watching paint dry and in stark contrast to last week’s shitshow otherwise known as the presidential debate. There was one thing, though, that defined the VP debate and generated a lot of buzz — literally. A fly.

Yes, a winged insect completely stole the show. A fly landed on Mike Pence’s hair and stayed there for a full two minutes during the debate. The internet went wild. Serious new outlets covered the surprise guest with glee. Late-night hosts suddenly had new – and finally funny – material. Artists were inspired to take to their canvases.

Was the fly attracted to Pence because of all his bullshit? Was it the ghost of RBG back to haunt the Republicans? Was it a Russian ploy gone awry? The conspiracy theories are almost as endless as the stream of hilarious visuals that flooded the interwebs in the aftermath of #flygate. These are the best fly images so far.

Lol I painted Mike Pence’s fly head. 100% of proceeds from original and prints of this piece will be donated to the Clean Air Task Force, because climate change is very real. Please vote Flyhead and his weird little orange friend out! (“Bullshit”, acrylic on acrylic paper) . . . . . #pencefly #pencefly2020 #mikepencefly #fly #flyhead #penceflymemes #politicalart #politicalmemes #art #artist #imspeaking #vicepresident #debate #debate2020 #flyonpence #debatefly #penceflymemes #politicalcartoons #flygate #paint #painting #vpdebate #vote

#flygate #mikepencesfly #vpdebate #thefly

The real MVP of the VP debates. #mvp #flygate #thefly #vp #vpdebate

Couldn’t resist. . . . #meme #fly #vote #votelikeamother #biden #bidenharris2020

#meme #fly #vote #votelikeamother #biden #bidenharris2020

#meme #fly #vote #votelikeamother #biden #bidenharris2020

