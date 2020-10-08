The Best Fly Images From the Buzz-Worthy Vice-Presidential Debate
Did you watch last night’s vice-presidential debate? No? Don’t worry. You didn’t miss much. Kamala Harris dropped a lot of predictable criticism interspersed with smiles while Mike Pence brought his bot-like demeanor and scripted language to the event. It was about as interesting as watching paint dry and in stark contrast to last week’s shitshow otherwise known as the presidential debate. There was one thing, though, that defined the VP debate and generated a lot of buzz — literally. A fly.
Yes, a winged insect completely stole the show. A fly landed on Mike Pence’s hair and stayed there for a full two minutes during the debate. The internet went wild. Serious new outlets covered the surprise guest with glee. Late-night hosts suddenly had new – and finally funny – material. Artists were inspired to take to their canvases.
Was the fly attracted to Pence because of all his bullshit? Was it the ghost of RBG back to haunt the Republicans? Was it a Russian ploy gone awry? The conspiracy theories are almost as endless as the stream of hilarious visuals that flooded the interwebs in the aftermath of #flygate. These are the best fly images so far.
Here’s a picture from the high definition broadcast.
#flygate pic.twitter.com/0eyP5rMP49
— KT Counter Intelligence (@KremlinTrolls) October 8, 2020
#flygate Can’t top this one pic.twitter.com/QOiOENObja
— K.M. (@FinnishAmazon) October 8, 2020
okay this was the best thing ive seen all day. #flygate pic.twitter.com/KKvoIXIAY6
— jews for hanleia and blm commissions open (@leiasskywalkers) October 8, 2020
#FlyGate exposed! pic.twitter.com/epo8zDLou2
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 8, 2020
Which came first the maga(t) or the fly. #Flygate2020 #flygate pic.twitter.com/RbrYGfxFkh
— Martha Wiseman (@MarthaWiseman1) October 8, 2020
The Fly #flygate pic.twitter.com/U6zFeeOFV2
— Kamdon Weaver (@Wevr33) October 8, 2020
I had to. #flygate pic.twitter.com/iU4EsS4vfH
— Lap Cat Creations (@LapCatCreations) October 8, 2020
The only #flygate video you need to watch pic.twitter.com/Ojgl46emBP
— Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) October 8, 2020
how did this happen so fast #flygate pic.twitter.com/PzY1k3uaz5
— Ben Durkee (@TurkeeDurk) October 8, 2020
#flygate The Fly has just tested positive for Covid19 #FLY2020 pic.twitter.com/IM0Usp6TIT
— mwe (@mwe49) October 8, 2020
What is that? #flygate pic.twitter.com/LV68p5C9Oj
— Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas4) October 8, 2020
Somewhere in Russia…#flygate #someonegetpenceexo pic.twitter.com/rtKzMe2MYu
— EXO (@sprayexo) October 8, 2020
Say what??? #flygate pic.twitter.com/2pWLjjlfCl
— Tom Roberts (@troberts1979) October 8, 2020
I think we know who got the last word. #rbg #flygate @Lawrence pic.twitter.com/X8qncJIemq
— Deb Leopold (@MagicDebsWeb) October 8, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Lol I painted Mike Pence’s fly head. 100% of proceeds from original and prints of this piece will be donated to the Clean Air Task Force, because climate change is very real. Please vote Flyhead and his weird little orange friend out! (“Bullshit”, acrylic on acrylic paper) . . . . . #pencefly #pencefly2020 #mikepencefly #fly #flyhead #penceflymemes #politicalart #politicalmemes #art #artist #imspeaking #vicepresident #debate #debate2020 #flyonpence #debatefly #penceflymemes #politicalcartoons #flygate #paint #painting #vpdebate #vote
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The real MVP of the VP debates. #mvp #flygate #thefly #vp #vpdebate
View this post on Instagram
Couldn’t resist. . . . #meme #fly #vote #votelikeamother #biden #bidenharris2020
View this post on Instagram
Couldn’t resist. . . . #meme #fly #vote #votelikeamother #biden #bidenharris2020
