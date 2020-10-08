The Funniest Tweets From the Vice Presidential Debate: Fly Guy v. Mamala Harris

Although the Presidential Debate was a complete disaster, we hoped Kamala Harris and Mike Pence could have a comprehendible VP debate. When was the last time anyone ever cared about the Vice Presidential debate? The answer is never, but these are the times with two old candidates, one of which is riddled with COVID and experimental drugs. Between a stream of lies and a single fly (Mike Pence’s only Black friend), Twitter had plenty to say about it, and we have all the best reactions from the VPs themselves.

One thing is for sure, the winner was the fly. Pretty fly for a white guy.

If pro wrestling has taught me anything it’s that Kamala is putting Pence through that plexiglass. https://t.co/sFBT3LjJd4 — Funch (@RonFunches) October 8, 2020

"They have forfeited their right to re-election." YUP. #VPDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020

PenceBot, initiate BS protocol#VPDebate — Jason Anarchy ? Kawaii Kon (@DrinkingQuest) October 8, 2020

Moderator: Why are so many people dead? Pence: We did a great job! — Alex Hooper (@HooperHairPuff) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence sounds like ASMR for Christians #VPDebate — Brent Terhune in Des Moines April 7 & 8 (@BrentTerhune) October 8, 2020

Kamala, ask him why he always refuses to hold me after sex! #VPDebate — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) October 8, 2020

With all due respect, I prefer my fairy tales from Hans Christian Andersen more than VP Pence. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 8, 2020

Pence is basically blaming the American people for not universally acting on information that the White House did not disclose. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

The. Head. Of. The. Coronavirus. Task. Force. Is. Debating. Half. A. Year. Later. Through. Two. Layers. Of. Plexiglass. — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) October 8, 2020

instead of a drinking game I’m just blasting “creep” by Radiohead every time pence starts talking — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) October 8, 2020

that feeling when you have to make eye contact with a woman for your job but know it'll send you to hell pic.twitter.com/Ngon6L4mWv — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence is like if Sam the Eagle wasn't a Muppet. #VPDebate — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence look like he carry a velcro wallet — Tone Bell (@toneBell) October 8, 2020

Pence vs questions pic.twitter.com/2EVNpo22pv — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) October 8, 2020

"If you have a preexisting condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they're coming for you" — Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/zNwd6IrKhA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Apparently Pence denies the existence of climate change questions. Answer the questions! #Debates2020 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) October 8, 2020

MODERATOR: Sir what is your name PENCE: First, I want to say that the American people are strong because they are the American people — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

Pence gets it, at kitchen tables across America, people want answers on Swine Flu, fracking, and Joe Biden's speechwriter lifting lines from a Neil Kinnock speech in 1987. #VPdebate — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) October 8, 2020

Susan, “Thank you” isn’t working. Try “shut the fuck up, Pence” please and thank you. #Debates2020 — Ever Carradine (@EverCarradine) October 8, 2020

Why is it that Mike Pence doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

I wish I was backstage just so I could hear this exchange:

“How’d I do? What are people saying?”

“There was a fly on your head for a really long time. It’s mostly that.” — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) October 8, 2020

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

