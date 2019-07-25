Culture / Entertainment
LGBTQ TV characters

Represent Diversity: Our 19 Favorite LGBTQ TV Characters

by Kylie Hemmert

The fight for equality for LGBTQ people isn’t contained to Pride Month; it’s a year-round endeavor. Hollywood still has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to representation, but in recent years, the number of LGBTQ stories have increased and we hope the trend continues. Gone (mostly) is the stereotypical gay best friend stuck in minor roles, now replaced by three-dimensional lead characters in a variety of genres. To continue the celebration of representation, we gathered together 19 of our favorite LGBTQ TV characters.

Photo: Netflix

Did we miss anyone? Share which of your favorites did or did not make the list in the comments section below!

