Represent Diversity: Our 19 Favorite LGBTQ TV Characters

The fight for equality for LGBTQ people isn’t contained to Pride Month; it’s a year-round endeavor. Hollywood still has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to representation, but in recent years, the number of LGBTQ stories have increased and we hope the trend continues. Gone (mostly) is the stereotypical gay best friend stuck in minor roles, now replaced by three-dimensional lead characters in a variety of genres. To continue the celebration of representation, we gathered together 19 of our favorite LGBTQ TV characters.

Photo: Netflix

1/15 David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

2/15 Sophia Burset on ‘Orange Is the New Black’

3/15 Connor and Oliver on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

4/15 Blanca Evangelista on ‘Pose’



5/15 Eric Effiong on ‘Sex Education’

6/15 Elena Alvarez on ‘One Day at a Time’

7/15 Captain Raymond Holt on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

8/15 Alex and Michael on ‘Roswell, New Mexico’



9/15 Nomi Marks on ‘Sense8’

10/15 Poussey Washington on ‘Orange Is the New Black’

11/15 Tara Chambler on ‘The Walking Dead’

12/15 Taylor Mason on ‘Billions’



13/15 Omar and Ander on ‘Elite’

14/15 Theo Crain on ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

15/15 Cam and Mitchell on ‘Modern Family’

Did we miss anyone? Share which of your favorites did or did not make the list in the comments section below!

