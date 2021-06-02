Culture / Entertainment
TikTok Pride

The Best Pride Month TikTok Videos to Get You Psyched to Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

by Mandatory Editors

Pride Month is back! It’s the time of year for rainbow everything, festive flags, flamboyant outfits, glitter beards, and more collective love than you know what to do with. As you ramp up for whatever Pride Month activities you’re partaking in, get yourself excited by checking out the plethora of Pride videos on TikTok.

The LGBTQ+ community has a strong presence on the social media platform, and TikTokers are eager to share how they show their pride, be it through fashion, makeup, parades, cake decorating, dancing, or art projects. Enjoy seeing the wide variety of ways people celebrate Pride, then come up with your own – and make sure to share it on TikTok when you do!

These are the best Pride Month TikTok videos to get you psyched to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

@elrodcontrerasLOVE IS LOVE ##AvaMax ##KingsAndQueens ##Pride

♬ Kings & Queens – Ava Max

@team2momsPride Parades may be canceled but we’re still going to celebrate. Comment ‘’ if you agree. ##lgbt ##lgbtq ##pride ##fyp

♬ Suffer with me –

@artbynikkigeeEnjoy this satisfying acrylic pour and happy pride month ##pride ##acrylicpour ##rainbow ##fyp ##ally ##artist ##painting ##foryou

♬ Listen Up Punks – Emily Wittenberg

@kevininthecityHappy Pride Month! ##glitter ##rainbow ##glitterbeard ##fyp ##foryoupage ##pride ##pridemonth ##together

♬ original sound – Killavilla11

@rebeccazamoloSo proud of Jessie##showyourpride @montanatucker Double tap when I’m in my handstand ##pride

♬ original sound – rebecca zamolo

@jou.king91Reply to @skinnedpeanut ##lesbianflag ##cake ##lgbtqia ##gay ##cakedecorator ##lesbian ##pride ##fyp ##foodie ##foryoupage ##lesbianpride ##cakedecorating

♬ Born This Way – Lady Gaga

@nattydaddyyyyyyyyjust because this song just reminds me of pride two years ago hehe ##lgbt ##pride

♬ Girls In Bikinis – Poppy

@jewishtindergodhappy ##pridemonth @bradmondonyc dp you have any thoughts? ##pride ##hair ##bradmondonyc ##hairdresserreacts ##horsesoftiktok ##wlw ##lgbt ##lesbian ##fyp

♬ original sound – lee

@fitxanderSee the other video he did on @mathswithfitxander or Insta ##lgbtq ##gay ##dad ##pride

♬ Just Give Me a Reason (feat. Nate Ruess) – P!nk

@valenciia.xDoing God’s work ##fyp ##pride ##bipride ##pridemonth2020 ##bisexual

♬ Chanel Dreams –

@giddyupemsTikTok Dad ##pride ##lgbtq ##protest ##blacklivesmatter ##BestFriendDay ##fyp ##foryou ##protest ##dad ##purelove ##dad ##support ##loveislove ##NotOneThing ##love

♬ Ellen life is short – catherine