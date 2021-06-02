The Best Pride Month TikTok Videos to Get You Psyched to Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Month is back! It’s the time of year for rainbow everything, festive flags, flamboyant outfits, glitter beards, and more collective love than you know what to do with. As you ramp up for whatever Pride Month activities you’re partaking in, get yourself excited by checking out the plethora of Pride videos on TikTok.

The LGBTQ+ community has a strong presence on the social media platform, and TikTokers are eager to share how they show their pride, be it through fashion, makeup, parades, cake decorating, dancing, or art projects. Enjoy seeing the wide variety of ways people celebrate Pride, then come up with your own – and make sure to share it on TikTok when you do!

These are the best Pride Month TikTok videos to get you psyched to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.