The Funniest Tweet Reactions to OnlyFans Banning Sexually Explicit Content

If you know of OnlyFans (and at this point, who doesn’t?) it’s because you go there for one thing and one thing only: porn. The platform has been a boon for amateur and professional “adult entertainers” looking to make a buck on their buck-naked asses. But that money train is going off the tracks – and average joes just looking for masturbation fodder are about to get royally screwed.

Why? Because the company has announced that as of Oct. 1, it will no longer allow sexually explicit content on the site. OnlyFans told Variety in a statement that the change is taking effect “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” it said.

The site has over 130 million users, 2 million creators, and has paid out a whopping $5 billion to those who post on it since it was founded in 2016. (The company keeps a fat 20 percent of that revenue.)

Now, creators will be limited in what they can post. Supposedly nudity will still be allowed “as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy,” whatever the hell that means. (Naked porn stars knitting, perhaps?)

Upon hearing the news via Variety, all the dirty dogs on the internet lost their shit. These are the funniest tweet reactions to OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content.

Cover Photo: Dmitriy Devyatkin (Getty Images)

ONLY FANS MORE LIKE ONLYGOFUCKYOURSELF — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 19, 2021

Ironic that Only Fans banned sexual content, and in doing so, fucked itself in the ass. pic.twitter.com/vmANO5mEr0 — Bob Jorgensen (@bobjcomedy) August 19, 2021

Only fans is banning porn starting in October which makes sense you always see television channels banning tv shows and film studios banning movies — ro (yak era) (@roramdin) August 19, 2021

Only fans banning porn is like McDonald’s banning hamburgers Stupid as fuck — nick (@24framesofnick) August 19, 2021

Only fans banning porn is like @twitter banning morons who don’t know what they’re talking about and complain more than they create. — Ronny Chieng (@ronnychieng) August 19, 2021

only fans after banning explicit content pic.twitter.com/5c8Q8MI0ij — .kavs (@artcheetosb0i) August 19, 2021

Only Fans creators in the lift to their $10,000 a month Miami apartment after hearing that sexually explicit content is getting banned pic.twitter.com/5npOSD7pJY — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 19, 2021

Strip clubs processing dancer applications after Only Fans shuts down pic.twitter.com/SzhhmDa0WR — d火n (@javrawr) August 19, 2021

What about feet stuff? Asking for a friend — Nick Polom (@nmplol) August 19, 2021

The CEO of Only Fans in October after banning pornography pic.twitter.com/ATq8nmpHCr — Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 19, 2021

Umm OK. So what the hell else are they going to do? Host online bingo or something? — bellebridge2 (@bellebridge2) August 19, 2021

Im the guy who asked them to remove Sex from only fans!!! I thought It would be nice!!! I didnt know it woiuld make people mad!!! Im sorry!! — wint (@dril) August 19, 2021

When I log into Only Fans & see nothing but cooking tutorials pic.twitter.com/arxDeLzSME — Ekwensu Ocha (@ExtrFreeBurner) August 19, 2021