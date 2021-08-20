Culture / Entertainment
The Funniest Tweet Reactions to OnlyFans Banning Sexually Explicit Content

by Mandatory Editors

If you know of OnlyFans (and at this point, who doesn’t?) it’s because you go there for one thing and one thing only: porn. The platform has been a boon for amateur and professional “adult entertainers” looking to make a buck on their buck-naked asses. But that money train is going off the tracks – and average joes just looking for masturbation fodder are about to get royally screwed.

Why? Because the company has announced that as of Oct. 1, it will no longer allow sexually explicit content on the site. OnlyFans told Variety in a statement that the change is taking effect “to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” it said.

The site has over 130 million users, 2 million creators, and has paid out a whopping $5 billion to those who post on it since it was founded in 2016. (The company keeps a fat 20 percent of that revenue.)

Now, creators will be limited in what they can post. Supposedly nudity will still be allowed “as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy,” whatever the hell that means. (Naked porn stars knitting, perhaps?)

Upon hearing the news via Variety, all the dirty dogs on the internet lost their shit. These are the funniest tweet reactions to OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content.

Cover Photo: Dmitriy Devyatkin (Getty Images)