Disney Princess Turned OnlyFans Star Proves That Raunchy Fairy Tales Do Come True

From Disney to down and dirty. That’s been the career trajectory of one model named Dare Taylor. She started out at Disney World as the wholesome Jasmine from Aladdin, where her biggest fans were little girls. Now, the 26-year-old has swapped elaborate princess dresses for her birthday suit on amateur porn platform OnlyFans.

“It’s a big pivot but I’m making more people happy than I was at Disney,” she told The Post. “You can only reach so many folks in an hour at a theme park, but now I can meet millions online.”

She initially got into adult entertainment through a moonlighting gig as a topless model – even though she was risking her Disney position with the risqué side hustle. Luckily, nobody figured out what she was up to, and none of her co-workers apparently saw the Slovakian edition of Playboy, for which she appeared on the cover.

But Dare knew she was made for more. After ditching her Disney World job, she was crowned Miss Bikini Model 2019, and moved to Los Angeles. That’s where she established herself as a source of sexy content on YouTube, Instagram, and OnlyFans.

“My specialty is artistic nudes,” says the model, who swears her stuff isn’t pornographic (as if that would be a bad thing). Her subscribers drop $50 to $150 for videos, and she nets in the neighborhood of $30K a month from them.

It would appear fairy tales – and fantasies – do come true.

