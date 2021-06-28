Meanwhile on OnlyFans: Educator Finds New, Lucrative Career as ‘Sex Tutor’ (If Only We Could Be Teacher’s Pet)
Teachers don’t make enough money. You’ve probably heard of educators who are forced to find side-hustles, be it driving for Uber at night or working at garden centers in the summer. But one Texas woman found an unexpectedly lucrative career when she started moonlighting as a model on OnlyFans.
Her name is Eva Wild, and she originally started selling pornographic pics and videos on the site part-time. Her first month, she only made a measly $50.
“I was still teaching at the time, so I tried to be cautious about where I promoted myself and not showing my face,” she told The Daily Star.
Then she found her niche: coaching other OnlyFans models in the X-rated ways of the site, to the tune of $1K a month. She’s tutored 75 models and now nets a whopping $15K a month, enough to allow her to quit her day job.
“As wife and mom with a full-time career, I had really lost touch with myself. My life seemed to be about everyone, except me. It has been so incredibly rewarding getting to integrate my love of teaching, with this new career,” she told The Daily Star. “It has changed my life for the better in every way. It’s my goal to encourage and empower women to find their happiness, even if it’s in an unconventional way.”
She still considers herself a “teacher at heart” – and totally sees the humor in how she’s now using her professional skills in the adult entertainment industry.
If only we could be teacher’s pet. We’d have no problem getting all A’s under her instruction. And if we didn’t, there’d always be detention to look forward to…
Cover Photo: KNEWZ
