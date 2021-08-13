First Classless Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat (Again) After Slapping Flight Attendant Butts, Apparently Not Everything Is Complementary Up Front (Watch)

Airplanes are stocked full of all kinds of goodies, but who knew they kept so much duct tape on board? It’s a good thing too because nothing equalizes an unruly passenger like man’s greatest invention.

It happened when a Frontier Airlines flight from Philly to Miami got real interesting after one of the passengers, Max Berry, had a few too many drinks and made an unexpected detour to Sloppy Town. Eyewitnesses claimed the lightweight was working on just his third drink when he accidentally spilled it everywhere and began yelling, creating a disturbance in the cabin.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Berry also allegedly slapped one flight attendant on the derriere and groped a second on the breasts as they were trying to help clean up his mess. After a male flight attendant came over to have a word with Berry, an altercation broke out, leading the entire cabin to tag-team the drunkard into submission (thanks to duct tape, of course).

Multiple passengers filmed the entire incident, which has become a key piece of evidence in a case that isn’t looking good for Berry:

Incredibly, this isn’t the first time a passenger has had to be duct-taped to their seat in recent days. Just a few weeks before Berry blew his cherry, a woman on an American Airlines flight had to be duct-taped and zip-tied after attempting to open one of the emergency exits mid-flight.

Though hers was a case of extreme panic, the rise in in-flight incidents has created a new reality for air travel. In fact, the FAA just announced there have already been 100 more cases of in-flight disturbances this year. So on top of learning how to serve peanuts and coffee at 30,000 feet, flight attendants have also been forced to learn close combat tactics to deescalate an enraged public.

As for Max Berry, passengers cheered when crew members finally duct-taped his mouth to silence his drunken ravings. And after the plane arrived safely in Miami, he was arrested and charged with several counts of battery (all for being a drunken buffoon on a measly three-hour flight). Maybe it’s time the dude changed his name to Max Blotto.

Cover Photo: YouTube

