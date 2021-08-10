Meanwhile in Olympics: Watch a Bunch of NBA Gold Medalists Getting Drunk on LeBron

There’s a time for celebration, and no one deserves to celebrate more than the athletes at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. And celebrate Team USA men’s basketball players did, in the most baller way possible.

After beating France and nabbing the gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant turned what could have been a ho-hum ride to the airport into Party Bus Central, featuring none other than LeBron James’ Lobos Tequila.

In a series of video clips that circulated on social media, the pro players bask in their win – and the liquor – and are clearly drunk.

Twitter vicariously enjoyed the guys’ boozy celebration.

This shows that no matter how old you are the back of the bus is still always gonna be lit — Sebastian Gomez (@_Sebastian_G1) August 7, 2021

And while LeBron James wasn’t present for the festivities (he refused to play in the rescheduled Summer Games), he fully endorsed the champs – and their drink of choice.

We just wish we could’ve been there to toast the winners and sip on that devil’s water with them.

Cover Photo: Twitter

