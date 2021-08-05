Meanwhile in Olympics: Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg’s Summer Games Commentary Is Comedy Gold, But Kevin Needs a Bigger Chair

Commentary is one of the biggest draws of the Olympics. You never know what newscasters are going to say when they’re live on air and talking off-the-cuff. But even more entertaining than your average TV reporter is a new Peacock series called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg.

The comedian and the rapper make quite the dynamic duo, and the various formats their show takes on are hilarious. Just watch this segment dubbed “Cold Call,” where the hosts comment on sports with no information ahead of time.

Snoop correctly identified the event as equestrian (it doesn’t take a genius to figure that out when there’s a horse involved), but Snoop’s take on the way the animal walked is priceless.

“The horse Crip walking, you see that?” he said. “On the set! That’s gangster! Look at this! This horse is off the chain, I gotta get this motherfucker in a video.”

“Horse Crip walking is officially in the Olympics,” Hart said.

The dudes watched the clip again, this time wondering aloud how the horses are transported to the Summer Games from their hometowns. A voice off-camera guessed Emirates airlines.

“Emirates? That’s expensive!” Snoop exclaimed.

“They fly the horses on Emirates?” Hart asked.

“And the athletes on Southwest?” Snoop marveled.

The two couldn’t let the horse thing go. They also wanted to know if the horse gets its own medal when it wins.

“I’ve never seen a horse with a medal. It goes to the person on the horse, which should be changed!” Hart said. “I didn’t see that jockey do any type of Crip walk just now…you didn’t have your ankles taped, the horse did. I demand for the horse to get the respect that they deserve and the same bragging rights as the jockey. You start to hang a medal on these horses’ neck so when they get around the other horses they can neigh and show the other horses. You don’t think a horse want to brag?”

We could watch interchanges like these all day. Unfortunately for us, the Olympics will be over soon and we’ll all return to our regular programming.

Cover Photo: YouTube

