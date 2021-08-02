Meanwhile in Olympics: Reporter Compliments British Swimmer on ‘Third Leg’ (Are They Giving Out Medals For That Now?)

You never know what’s going to come out of people’s mouths. This seems especially true in sports situations where journalists are reporting live. The latest press faux pas comes courtesy of BBC sports reporter Clare Balding. She recently interviewed Team Great Britain after they won the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The young gents had just set a new world record.

“You’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics, and your third leg was just phenomenal,” Balding told swimmer Matthew Richards.

Richards couldn’t suppress an embarrassed smile while teammate Tom Dean laughed out loud and could barely contain himself. It’s unclear if the reporter realized she made a penis joke.

A TikTok video of the double entendre went viral. (Clearly, we’re not the only ones whose minds are in the gutter.)

While the red-faced athletes managed to keep some semblance of composure and responded appropriately to the remaining interview questions, we can only imagine the things they wanted to say in response. One TikTok commenter’s suggestion? “Caused a bit of a drag but I swam on.”

If only they were giving out medals for third legs, the games would get a whole lot more interesting…

