Meanwhile in Olympics: Reporter Compliments British Swimmer on ‘Third Leg’ (Are They Giving Out Medals For That Now?)
You never know what’s going to come out of people’s mouths. This seems especially true in sports situations where journalists are reporting live. The latest press faux pas comes courtesy of BBC sports reporter Clare Balding. She recently interviewed Team Great Britain after they won the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The young gents had just set a new world record.
“You’re 18 years old, it’s your first Olympics, and your third leg was just phenomenal,” Balding told swimmer Matthew Richards.
Richards couldn’t suppress an embarrassed smile while teammate Tom Dean laughed out loud and could barely contain himself. It’s unclear if the reporter realized she made a penis joke.
A TikTok video of the double entendre went viral. (Clearly, we’re not the only ones whose minds are in the gutter.)
@tbonestayk#olympics2021♬ original sound – Helen b
While the red-faced athletes managed to keep some semblance of composure and responded appropriately to the remaining interview questions, we can only imagine the things they wanted to say in response. One TikTok commenter’s suggestion? “Caused a bit of a drag but I swam on.”
If only they were giving out medals for third legs, the games would get a whole lot more interesting…
Cover Photo: Tom Pennington / Staff (Getty Images)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)