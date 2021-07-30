The Olympics According to ‘The Office’
There’s not much we love more than The Office…but the Olympics come close. The brazen competitiveness, the infectious energy, the inevitable fails — all these aspects of the Summer Games remind us of one of our favorite sitcoms. So we started to wonder: what would the Olympics look like if the creators of The Office masterminded the biggest athletic event in the world?
To that end, we’ve hand-picked GIFs from the iconic series that perfectly depict the Olympics — despite the fact that Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, and company are not exactly known for their physical prowess.
Let the games begin!
Basketball
Golf
Soccer
Table Tennis
Tae Kwon Do
Track and Field
Track Cycling
Volleyball
Wresltling
Medal Ceremony