Culture / Entertainment
the office

RANKED! The Funniest Characters From ‘The Office’

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: NBC

If you’ve never watched The Office, what are you waiting for? All nine seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. For those few people who haven’t seen it, The Office which was based on the British series of the same name, aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. It was a ‘mockumentary’ style sitcom that followed the office lives live of the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The unique characters are each given ample time to show their unique sense of humor. But some characters are funnier than others. While Angela, Oscar, Stanley, Toby, and Ryan (and others) have their fair share of jokes, they don’t crack the top eight funniest office members. Check out our rankings of the most humorous characters and look for a surprise at the top.

Meanwhile in Florida: Condo With Beer Can Walls For Sale Wins This Year’s ‘Most Florida Thing Ever’ Award

Deep Dive: Why Do British People Put Meat in Their Pies (And Other Strange Foods We Don’t Get)?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.