This Compilation of Best Olympic Screams Really Pairs Well With Your Monday

Mondays. Ugh. Are we right? The first day of the work week makes us want to scream our lungs out in agony. It feels like we’re trying to lift the weight of the world off our shoulders as all the to-dos, responsibilities, and problems that come with just trying to function after a relaxing weekend come crashing down upon us.

Olympic weightlifters understand. Their jobs are literally Herculean efforts – and they have the screams to prove it.

A hilarious compilation video of weightlifters grunting, groaning, and vocally celebrating their victories is circulating on YouTube and we are so here for it. Experience the unimaginable exertion and superhuman strength – not to mention suffering – of these athletes for yourself with 2 minutes and 24 seconds of rawr.

Yes, you actually have to go to YouTube to watch this video, which makes us want to scream even harder. Still, Monday is suddenly looking up.

Cover Photo: YouTube

