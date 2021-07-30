TikTok’s @Olympicshorts Is Dedicated to the Hottest Gold Medal Butts of the Olympics (And It’s Truly Golden)
People have different reasons for tuning into the Olympics. Maybe they have a favorite sport that’s represented. Maybe they’re super patriotic and want to see some Americans kick other countries’ asses. Or maybe they just like the fashion.
OK, OK, that last one was a polite way to say we’re only in it for the skin-tight uniforms on insanely sculpted bodies. Specifically, we just wanna behold those hard-earned glutes in all their Lycra glory. That’s what a brilliant new TikTok account, @olympicshorts, is for.
The creators of this account have very loosely defined what counts as “shorts,” but we all know what they really mean are “butts.” The entire feed features clips of female athletes’ tight rear-ends barely clothed in fabric. That’s it. That’s all. And really, what more do you need?
Here are a few of our faves to whet your appetite. Try to keep the drool (and any other bodily fluids) off your devices, guys.
Cover Photo: @olympicshorts (TikTok)
@olympicshortsWomen’s Pole Vault ##olympics ##olympichighlights ##tokyo2021 ##polevaulting ##clarafernandez @olympicshortsWomen’s Swimming ##olympics ##tokyo2021 ##olympichighlights ##olympics2021 ##swiming @olympicshortsWomen’s Pole Vault ##olympics ##tokyo2021 ##olympichighlights ##olympics2021 ##clarafernandez
♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup
@olympicshortsClara Fernandez- Women’s Pole Vault ##olympics ##tokyo2021 ##olympichighlights ##olympics2021 @olympicshortsflorentina costina women’s long jump ##olympics ##olympics2021 ##tokyoolympics ##tokyo @olympicshortsWomen’s Running ##olympics ##olympics2021 ##tokyoolympics ##tokyo @olympicshortsWomen’s 200m running ##olympics ##olympics2021 ##tokyoolympics ##tokyo @olympicshortsWomen’s long jump ##olympics ##olympics2021 ##tokyoolympics ##tokyo @olympicshorts##olympics ##olympics2021 ##tokyoolympics
