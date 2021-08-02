Meanwhile in Olympics: Jordanian Athlete is Lady Gaga’s Doppelganger (And You’ll Never Guess Her Sport)

She was born that way. It’s the only explanation for why Jordanian athlete Julyana Al-Sadeq looks almost exactly like pop star Lady Gaga.

Word of the resemblance started circulating last week on Twitter. “Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?” one keen observer noted.

Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

Twitter users had some funny theories.

Her Grammys and Oscar are not enough so why not aim for an Olympic gold medal??? AN ATHLETIC ITALIAN QUEEN — Andre (@manilagaga) July 26, 2021

She’s coming for that MEGOT (Medal, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) — Kevin (@kmtzlr) July 26, 2021

She’s representing Chromatica — Wayne (@pyroblaze) July 26, 2021

A career pivot is not all that far-fetched. Lady Gaga (also known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) is quite the chameleon, as one Twitter user pointed out.

Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the tokyo olympics 2021 pic.twitter.com/XwBqEgXVbc — Mark #TheA (@EnigmaAnimus) July 26, 2021

No word from “Gagaloo” on the striking resemblance or where it might have come from (last we checked, she’s an Italian girl through and through).

We haven’t even mentioned what the Oscar and Grammy-winning star’s doppelganger’s sport is. Tae kwon do! This look-alike – and her kick-ass talent – makes us wonder: might a Celebrity Olympics be in our future? A Little Monster can hope…

Cover Photos: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor and Maja Hitij / Staff (Getty Images)

