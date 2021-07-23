Lady Gaga Posts Sultry Bikini Video on Instagram, Summer Never Dies If You Keep This Thing Handy

There’s nothing we here at Mandatory love reporting on more than celebrity bikini sightings. Those snapshots of famous women in itty-bitty swimsuits that leave little to the imagination get our heart rates up and make us all weak-kneed and woozy with lust. The latest Instagram post from Lady Gaga, however, also has us seeing stars – in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old pop star recently shared a video of her bikini-clad self emerging from a swimming pool, hands behind her head, hips swaying back and forth. But she wasn’t rocking just any old bikini – it was a bright orange, star-shaped bikini that drew our attention right to, well, you’ll see…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

“Little starZ,” she captioned the vid.

Summer doesn’t get much hotter than this, boys. And it’s not the last we’ll see of Gaga in swimwear, either, if her Instagram thus far is any indication. As a parting gift, we’ll leave you with this previously posted shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Can swimsuit season last forever, please?

Cover Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)

