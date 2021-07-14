Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Post Sexy Photos in Same Bikini, But Which One Makes You Need to Nap Faster?
Kim Kardashian in a bikini is barely newsworthy anymore. (Although she’s always worth an ogle.) The latest swimsuit thirst trap from the newly divorced reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur was taken during a Palm Springs sunrise and featured Kim in a barely-there purple bikini that showed off all her curves.
View this post on Instagram
What’s notable about this post is that Kim indulged in a little fashion copycatting of her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who appeared in the same bikini – albeit a different color – in April. Kendall also paired her itty-bitty bikini with cowboy boots for a badass country girl look. Yee-haw indeed.
View this post on Instagram
We could ask the question, “Who wore it better?” but really, why should we have to choose? Nature graced the world with so many beautiful Kardashian-Jenner sisters, it really isn’t fair of us to rank them. We’ll take any member of the family in a bikini any day. (OK, maybe not Caitlin, Kris, or Rob. They can all stay fully clothed, thanks.)
Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)