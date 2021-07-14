Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Post Sexy Photos in Same Bikini, But Which One Makes You Need to Nap Faster?

Kim Kardashian in a bikini is barely newsworthy anymore. (Although she’s always worth an ogle.) The latest swimsuit thirst trap from the newly divorced reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur was taken during a Palm Springs sunrise and featured Kim in a barely-there purple bikini that showed off all her curves.

What’s notable about this post is that Kim indulged in a little fashion copycatting of her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who appeared in the same bikini – albeit a different color – in April. Kendall also paired her itty-bitty bikini with cowboy boots for a badass country girl look. Yee-haw indeed.

We could ask the question, “Who wore it better?” but really, why should we have to choose? Nature graced the world with so many beautiful Kardashian-Jenner sisters, it really isn’t fair of us to rank them. We’ll take any member of the family in a bikini any day. (OK, maybe not Caitlin, Kris, or Rob. They can all stay fully clothed, thanks.)

Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

