Meanwhile at Miami Swim Week: 8-Month-Pregnant Model Struts in Bikini, Really Puts Our Post-Burrito Bellies to Shame

Models are no longer one-size-fits-all. There’s a wide variety of women strutting their stuff on the runways these ways and we welcome the change. Variety is the spice of life, after all.

The woman that walked away with our hearts at the recent PrettyLittleThing show at Miami Swim Week is Bruna Lima, a 24-year-old fitness influencer…who happens to be 8 months pregnant. The Brazilian beauty modeled a strappy cream bikini, walking barefoot on a water-covered runway.

“Walking the runway pregnant made me feel super powerful. It’s definitely an experience I’ll never forget,” Lima told Page Six Style. “It felt great to embrace my 8-month bump and show that pregnant bodies are beautiful too. I can’t wait to show my daughter someday that she walked Miami Swim Week with me!”

Even if you missed her appearance at Miami Swim Week, you can still get an eyeful of Lima in swimwear. Her Instagram feed is packed with provocative pics of the mama-to-be in barely-there bikinis.

And with that, we’re going to have to go cool off in the nearest swimming pool. If only Lima were lounging beside it…

Cover Photo: @prettylittlething (Instagram)

