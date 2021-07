Meanwhile on TikTok: Former Victoria’s Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Drags Brand (In Her Bra!)

In case you haven’t heard, Victoria’s Secret has been taking a lot of heat recently – and not the kind generated from watching Angels strut down the runway in barely-there bras and panties. No, the company’s recent rebranding announcement – and so-called push for diversity by replacing its Angels with ambassadors – has generated a ton of online backlash. But now, even former stans of the brand are coming forward to trash the lingerie giant for its toxic practices.

Model Bridget Malcolm appeared in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. As she explains in a now-viral TikTok video titled “too little too late,” she was underweight and unhealthy at the time, presumably because of strict standards put forth for catwalkers by Victoria’s Secret.

“I found my bra from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show,” reads the video. “It is a size 30A, I am now a size 34B which is healthy for me.”

“I was rejected from the show in 2017 by Ed Razek,” continues the video’s text. “He said my body ‘did not look good enough.’”

She concludes the video with a pointed jab: “Victoria’s Secret your performative ally ship is a joke.”

It’s not the first time Malcom has spoken out about the pressure Victoria’s Secret puts on its model. In 2018, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she developed an eating disorder that “left her with a ruined digestive system and chronic anxiety” as a result of her modeling gigs. She’s also been posting TikTok videos exposing the occupational hazards of the modeling industry.

