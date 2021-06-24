The 15 Funniest Tweets For the Victoria’s Secret Rebrand (And What a Flop It’s Been)

In case you haven’t heard, Victoria’s Secret is rebranding. Yes, the lingerie brand known for stoking men’s desires in catalog form since 1977 is doing away with its signature “Angels” and replacing them with “ambassadors.” (Because nothing says sexy like ambassadors, right?)

In an announcement that’s generated a ton of buzz (not all of it the good kind), the company announced the launch of VS Collective, which includes celebrities Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elsesser, Eileen Gu, Amanda de Cadenet, and Adut Akech, who will “work to create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women.” (Whatever that means.)

How the rebrand will play out is unclear, but what we do know is the internet was none too happy about it. On one side, you have people (mostly men) pissed about losing their favorite eye candy. On the other side, you have women who say the rebrand – which neglects to include curvier, older, and differently abled women – is too little, too late. What these two groups do have in common, however, is a wicked sense of humor.

That is why, without further ado, we present the 15 funniest tweets for the Victoria’s Secret rebrand (and what a flop it’s been).

Cover Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor (Getty Images)

victoria’s secret was always stupid anyway like hey come on in and buy your wife/girlfriend all these frilly expensive OBSTACLES — YONEWT (@yonewt) June 19, 2021

Victoria’s Secret is getting rid of its Angels. Your move, Charlie. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 18, 2021

Victoria’s Secret being like “wait we actually love and support all bodies now” is giving me oil company “we are leading the charge in the fight against climate change” vibes — Gabby Noone (@twelveoclocke) June 18, 2021

I heard Victoria’s Secret is looking for some new Angels pic.twitter.com/DzoDllLn8e — Meerkats R Stealing Your Cakes (@MeerkatsRMammal) June 19, 2021

So Victoria’s secret is hiring new models pic.twitter.com/hITEZelQPT — blklab (@blklab4) June 19, 2021

victoria’s secret trying to rebrand like pweez forgive us for giving you body dysmorphia we have new mannequins — rocky (@radssocks) June 20, 2021

If Victoria’s Secret really wants to “rebrand” they should do what Coach did and reduce their prices. There’s no reason why a bra should be $60, I didn’t chose the titty life the titty life chose me. — Barb (@WillyyNillyy) June 18, 2021

victoria’s secret getting rid of angels, wings, and fantasy bras this rebrand is too much i fucking hate it here pic.twitter.com/S2QtfutoY6 — Lex Vegas (@that70smeme) June 17, 2021

im excited to see how they rebrand victoria’s secret but i’m more excited to see how straight men become upset — (@michellepace__) June 18, 2021

It’s very telling that most of the people complaining about the Victoria’s Secret rebrand are men who panicked when they realized that we might want to buy lingerie for some other reason than the male gaze. — Krista Diamond (@KristaDiamond) June 16, 2021

Nation’s Teenage Boys Suddenly Much Less Interested In Finding Victoria’s Secret Catalog In The Mail https://t.co/vQOngrISbk — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 21, 2021

…I can’t wait to not masturbate to this. — Sword and Scale (@SwordAndScale) June 19, 2021

if victoria’s secret could rebrand in a way that would let me not feel like an awkward creep when i’m saving my moms place in line, that’d be great — caleb (@calebisrad) June 17, 2021

