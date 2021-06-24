Culture / Entertainment
Victoria's Secret

The 15 Funniest Tweets For the Victoria’s Secret Rebrand (And What a Flop It’s Been)

by Mandatory Editors

In case you haven’t heard, Victoria’s Secret is rebranding. Yes, the lingerie brand known for stoking men’s desires in catalog form since 1977 is doing away with its signature “Angels” and replacing them with “ambassadors.” (Because nothing says sexy like ambassadors, right?)

In an announcement that’s generated a ton of buzz (not all of it the good kind), the company announced the launch of VS Collective, which includes celebrities Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elsesser, Eileen Gu, Amanda de Cadenet, and Adut Akech, who will “work to create new associate programs, revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, and rally support for causes vital to women.” (Whatever that means.)

How the rebrand will play out is unclear, but what we do know is the internet was none too happy about it. On one side, you have people (mostly men) pissed about losing their favorite eye candy. On the other side, you have women who say the rebrand – which neglects to include curvier, older, and differently abled women – is too little, too late. What these two groups do have in common, however, is a wicked sense of humor.

That is why, without further ado, we present the 15 funniest tweets for the Victoria’s Secret rebrand (and what a flop it’s been).

