href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment" rel="subcategory tag">Entertainment</a></div><div class="breadcrumb-social"><div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-9c0metel" data-via="Mandatory"></div></div></div><div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="750" height="551" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639.jpg" class="lazy lazy-hidden attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" data-lazy-srcset="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639.jpg 750w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639-150x110.jpg 150w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639-390x287.jpg 390w" data-lazy-sizes="(min-width: 1000px), 40vw, 100vw, (max-width: 980px) 766px, (max-width: 750px) 638px, (max-width: 638px) 320px" /><noscript><img width="750" height="551" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639.jpg 750w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639-150x110.jpg 150w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/Victorias-Secret-Matt-Winkelmeyer-e1624914147639-390x287.jpg 390w" sizes="(min-width: 1000px), 40vw, 100vw, (max-width: 980px) 766px, (max-width: 750px) 638px, (max-width: 638px) 320px" /></noscript></figure></div><h1>Ranked! Ranked! Our 10 Favorite Victoria's Secret Models Being Stripped of Their Sexy Wings by Mandatory Editors Jul 2nd, 2021 And the first thing Victoria’s Secret is cutting from its brand is the wings of its famous Angels.</p><p>Once dubbed the “Superbowl of Supermodels”, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show became a spectacle of scantily clad proportions, with world-famous models strutting their stuff in over-the-top lingerie nobody would ever wear IRL. Despite being a touch silly (with a heaping spoonful of excess), it catapulted the brand to the top of the world, where apparently Angels lived.</p><div class="pb-in-article-content"><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-48" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-id="culture_300x250_p_slot8" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"culture_300x250_p_slot8","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"P","ct":"article","ci":"1572410","content_detail":4,"kw":"adriana-lima,alessandra-ambrosio,angels,culture-3,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,fun,funny,gisele-bundchen,heidi-klum,kelsey-merritt,lingerie,liu-wen,models,naomi-campbell,news,rebrand,sexy-wings,supermodels,taylor-hill,the-end-of-victorias-secret,victorias,victorias-secret,victorias-secret-model,victorias-secret-angels,listicle,in-article","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-31" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/culture","adDiv":"pb_prebidjs_300x250_a","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"A","ct":"article","ci":"1572410","content_detail":4,"kw":"adriana-lima,alessandra-ambrosio,angels,culture-3,culture,entertainment,fashion-3,fun,funny,gisele-bundchen,heidi-klum,kelsey-merritt,lingerie,liu-wen,models,naomi-campbell,news,rebrand,sexy-wings,supermodels,taylor-hill,the-end-of-victorias-secret,victorias,victorias-secret,victorias-secret-model,victorias-secret-angels,listicle,in-article-mobile","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div></div><p>But what once made Victoria’s Secret the best-selling <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572304-madonna-performs-braless-for-nyc-pride-party-were-not-worthy" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">bra company</span></a> on earth, has now become its undoing. Shifting public tastes have put more emphasis on body health and natural beauty, making the Angels (some of who would publicly brag about starving themselves before hitting the runway), the bane of current beauty and wellness trends.</p><p>As we say farewell to a quarter-century of supermodel madness, we remember our 10 favorite Victoria’s Secret models before they flutter off to the runway in the sky.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Cover Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)</em></span></h6> <section data-total-images="10" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36238"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/liu-wen.gif" alt="10. Liu Wen" width="540" height="304"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/liu-wen.gif" alt="10. Liu Wen" width="540" height="304"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>10. Liu Wen</h2><p>According to The New York Times, Wen is "China's first bona fide supermodel." Wen's mom pushed her into modeling to help fix her slouch, but now it's the crowd who straightens up every time she graces the catwalk. </p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/doetzen-kroes.gif" alt="9. Doutzen Kroes" width="500" height="281"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/doetzen-kroes.gif" alt="9. Doutzen Kroes" width="500" height="281"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>9. Doutzen Kroes</h2><p>This beauty from the Netherlands went from being a new model to an Angel superstar nearly overnight. We'd gladly go Dutch with her anytime she wants to join us at the local Buca di Beppo.</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/herieth-paul.gif" alt="8. Herieth Paul" width="500" height="281"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/herieth-paul.gif" alt="8. Herieth Paul" width="500" height="281"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>8. Herieth Paul</h2><p>This Canadian by way of Tanzania is an Angel whose wings were cut too soon. She'd only just begun her lingerie ascendency in 2017 and would no doubt have continued to fly higher in the years to come.</p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/taylor-hill.gif" alt="7. Taylor Hill" width="540" height="270"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/taylor-hill.gif" alt="7. Taylor Hill" width="540" height="270"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>7. Taylor Hill</h2><p>This former gymnast knows how to own the runway. With her signature pout, the kisses she blows from the catwalk are liable to leave a bruise on your chest.</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/kelsey-merritt-05.gif" alt="6. Kelsey Merritt" width="224" height="280"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/kelsey-merritt-05.gif" alt="6. Kelsey Merritt" width="224" height="280"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>6. Kelsey Merritt</h2><p>In 2018, Kelsey Merritt became the first Filipino to walk the VS runway. She has a degree in communications from the University of Manila, and we have a feeling that if Body Language was a class, she'd have gotten straight A's.</p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/alessandra-ambrosia.gif" alt="5. Alessandra Ambrosia" width="480" height="266"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/alessandra-ambrosia.gif" alt="5. Alessandra Ambrosia" width="480" height="266"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>5. Alessandra Ambrosia</h2><p>Remember when girls across the land had the word "Pink" splashed across their backsides? Ambrosia was the first spokesperson for that line of products that will fondly be remembered as ruining the color pink.</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/heidi-klum.gif" alt="4. Heidi Klum" width="460" height="259"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/heidi-klum.gif" alt="4. Heidi Klum" width="460" height="259"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>4. Heidi Klum</h2><p>Before she became a reality star, Klum could be found championing women's underwear on the runway. It's a cause we too have often celebrated. </p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/adriana-lima.gif" alt="3. Adriana Lima" width="458" height="281"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/adriana-lima.gif" alt="3. Adriana Lima" width="458" height="281"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>3. Adriana Lima</h2><p>Who better to sell a bra than a Brazillian? After becoming the longest-running Angel from 1999-2018, Lima earned enough VS dough to call herself a Brazillianaire.</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/gisele-bundchen.gif" alt="2. Gisele Bundchen" width="500" height="281"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/gisele-bundchen.gif" alt="2. Gisele Bundchen" width="500" height="281"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>2. Gisele Bundchen</h2><p>Bundchen may not know how to throw a football, but she can melt an ice cube from 60 yards with just a sultry stare. </p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/naomi-cambell.gif" alt="1. Naomi Campbell" width="400" height="226"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-angel-ranked/naomi-cambell.gif" alt="1. Naomi Campbell" width="400" height="226"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>1. Naomi Campbell</h2><p>In 1998, Time magazine declared it the end of the supermodel. But they obviously got it wrong because fashion legend Naomi Campbell is still very much alive and well. Her aggressive strut and fierce poses added more spice to the VS runway than any model before or since. Just don't go calling her an angel. </p></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <p><em>Visit the <a href="https://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com/collections/mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong>Mandatory Shop</strong></span></a> for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.</em></p><p><em>Follow <span style="color: #ff0000;">Mandatory</span> on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.facebook.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Twitter</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/?hl=en" href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/adriana-lima" rel="tag">Adriana Lima</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/alessandra-ambrosio" rel="tag">alessandra ambrosio</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/angels" rel="tag">Angels</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/culture-3" rel="tag">culture</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/fashion-3" rel="tag">fashion</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/fun" rel="tag">fun</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/funny" rel="tag">funny</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/gisele-bundchen" rel="tag">Gisele Bundchen</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/heidi-klum" rel="tag">heidi klum</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/kelsey-merritt" rel="tag">Kelsey Merritt</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/lingerie" rel="tag">lingerie</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/liu-wen" rel="tag">Liu Wen</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/models" rel="tag">models</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/naomi-campbell" rel="tag">Naomi Campbell</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/news" rel="tag">news</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/rebrand" rel="tag">rebrand</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/sexy-wings" rel="tag">sexy wings</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/supermodels" rel="tag">supermodels</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/taylor-hill" rel="tag">taylor hill</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/the-end-of-victorias-secret" rel="tag">the end of Victoria's Secret</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias" rel="tag">Victoria's</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret" rel="tag">Victoria's Secret</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret-model" rel="tag">Victoria's Secret Model</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret-angels" rel="tag">victorias secret angels</a></div></article></div><div id="pb-listicle-right" class="col-right"></div><div 