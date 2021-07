Ranked! Our 10 Favorite Victoria’s Secret Models Being Stripped of Their Sexy Wings

After 25 wedgie-free years, Victoria’s Secret models are getting a corporate rebrand. The once-thriving lingerie behemoth is attempting to rescue its tattered public image after suffering dismal sales amidst the backlash of a changing social landscape. And the first thing Victoria’s Secret is cutting from its brand is the wings of its famous Angels.

Once dubbed the “Superbowl of Supermodels”, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show became a spectacle of scantily clad proportions, with world-famous models strutting their stuff in over-the-top lingerie nobody would ever wear IRL. Despite being a touch silly (with a heaping spoonful of excess), it catapulted the brand to the top of the world, where apparently Angels lived.

But what once made Victoria’s Secret the best-selling bra company on earth, has now become its undoing. Shifting public tastes have put more emphasis on body health and natural beauty, making the Angels (some of who would publicly brag about starving themselves before hitting the runway), the bane of current beauty and wellness trends.

As we say farewell to a quarter-century of supermodel madness, we remember our 10 favorite Victoria’s Secret models before they flutter off to the runway in the sky.

1/10 10. Liu Wen According to The New York Times, Wen is "China's first bona fide supermodel." Wen's mom pushed her into modeling to help fix her slouch, but now it's the crowd who straightens up every time she graces the catwalk.

2/10 9. Doutzen Kroes This beauty from the Netherlands went from being a new model to an Angel superstar nearly overnight. We'd gladly go Dutch with her anytime she wants to join us at the local Buca di Beppo.



3/10 8. Herieth Paul This Canadian by way of Tanzania is an Angel whose wings were cut too soon. She'd only just begun her lingerie ascendency in 2017 and would no doubt have continued to fly higher in the years to come.

4/10 7. Taylor Hill This former gymnast knows how to own the runway. With her signature pout, the kisses she blows from the catwalk are liable to leave a bruise on your chest.



5/10 6. Kelsey Merritt In 2018, Kelsey Merritt became the first Filipino to walk the VS runway. She has a degree in communications from the University of Manila, and we have a feeling that if Body Language was a class, she'd have gotten straight A's.

6/10 5. Alessandra Ambrosia Remember when girls across the land had the word "Pink" splashed across their backsides? Ambrosia was the first spokesperson for that line of products that will fondly be remembered as ruining the color pink.



7/10 4. Heidi Klum Before she became a reality star, Klum could be found championing women's underwear on the runway. It's a cause we too have often celebrated.

8/10 3. Adriana Lima Who better to sell a bra than a Brazillian? After becoming the longest-running Angel from 1999-2018, Lima earned enough VS dough to call herself a Brazillianaire.



9/10 2. Gisele Bundchen Bundchen may not know how to throw a football, but she can melt an ice cube from 60 yards with just a sultry stare.

10/10 1. Naomi Campbell In 1998, Time magazine declared it the end of the supermodel. But they obviously got it wrong because fashion legend Naomi Campbell is still very much alive and well. Her aggressive strut and fierce poses added more spice to the VS runway than any model before or since. Just don't go calling her an angel.

