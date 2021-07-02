<div class="header-container listicle-header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo">Logo</a><div class="listicle-title-counter"><progress id="main-progress" value="0"></progress><span id="js-image-counter" class="listicle-current-slide-counter">00/00</span><h2 class="listicle-post-title-header">8 Unintended Consequences of the Victoria’s Secret Corporate Rebrand</h2></div></div><div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" <div class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture" rel="category tag">Culture</a> / <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment" rel="subcategory tag">Entertainment</a></div> <h1>8 Unintended Consequences of the Victoria's Secret Corporate Rebrand</h1> by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-02">Jul 2nd, 2021</time> But nothing is worse than the culture of panicky corporate rebrands. Welcome to Victoria’s Secret, the brand that needs a bra just to hold its gelatinous spine in place.</p><p>Because what is the hotly debated rebrand actually solving? Not surprisingly, this isn’t the first time.</p><p>The company was originally founded by a dude named Roy Raymond who famously sold it to textile tycoon Leslie Wexner for a cool $1 million. Of course, Wexner turned it into a billion-dollar company while Raymond, depressed at his bad business sense, jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge.</p><p>All this to say, Victoria’s Secret has had its fair share of transformations over the years. So while the latest rebrand has been a <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1572178-the-15-funniest-tweets-for-the-victorias-secret-rebrand-and-what-a-flop-its-been" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;">total flop</span></a> thus far, what comes next is anyone’s guess.</p><p>Unless you happen to be <em>this</em> article and are able to predict with 100 percent accuracy these eight unintended consequences of the controversial Victoria’s Secret corporate rebrand.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Cover Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Contributor (Getty Images)</em></span></h6> <section data-total-images="8" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36244"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/supermodels-begin-to-take-on-odd-jobs.gif" alt="Supermodels Take On Odd jobs" width="500" height="361"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/supermodels-begin-to-take-on-odd-jobs.gif" alt="Supermodels Take On Odd jobs" width="500" height="361"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Supermodels Take On Odd jobs</h2><p>With runway work drying up, former supermodels will have to pivot toward new careers paths. Why do our pipes suddenly keep bursting?</p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/tweens-forced-to-find-alternate-22material22.gif" alt="Prepubescent Boys Without Wifi Forced To Use Romance Novel Covers As" width="426" height="629"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/tweens-forced-to-find-alternate-22material22.gif" alt="Prepubescent Boys Without Wifi Forced To Use Romance Novel Covers As" width="426" height="629"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Prepubescent Boys Without Wifi Forced To Use Romance Novel Covers As </h2><p>The surging demand for romance novels leads to a sudden jump in library card memberships. (And pages inexplicably stuck together.)</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/boomers-start-fighting-over-the-last-remaining-catalogues.gif" alt="Boomers Start Fighting Over The Last Remaining Catalogues" width="360" height="216"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/boomers-start-fighting-over-the-last-remaining-catalogues.gif" alt="Boomers Start Fighting Over The Last Remaining Catalogues" width="360" height="216"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Boomers Start Fighting Over The Last Remaining Catalogues</h2><p>As the value of these highly collectible items skyrockets, so does the violence.</p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/aliens-make-contact-to-ask-what-happened-to-the-angels.gif" alt="Aliens Make Contact to Ask What Happened To The Angels" width="500" height="281"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/aliens-make-contact-to-ask-what-happened-to-the-angels.gif" alt="Aliens Make Contact to Ask What Happened To The Angels" width="500" height="281"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Aliens Make Contact to Ask What Happened To The Angels</h2><p>Furious and wondering what the hell is going on, aliens finally touch down on Earth. </p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/the-world-goes-braless.gif" alt="The World Goes Braless" width="480" height="270"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/the-world-goes-braless.gif" alt="The World Goes Braless" width="480" height="270"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>The World Goes Braless</h2><p>Fine by us. Lingerie is <em>so</em> two centuries ago. </p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/mens-support2.gif" alt="Victoria's Secret Rebrands Again" width="570" height="321"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/mens-support2.gif" alt="Victoria's Secret Rebrands Again" width="570" height="321"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Victoria's Secret Rebrands Again</h2><p>This time, as a support group for men with cheating wives.</p></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/cats-around-the-world-stop-eating.gif" alt="Cats Around The World Stop Eating" width="220" height="210"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/cats-around-the-world-stop-eating.gif" alt="Cats Around The World Stop Eating" width="220" height="210"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Cats Around The World Stop Eating</h2><p>The fact is, you never know what unintended consequences await the corporate rebrand.</p></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/8</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/tyra-banks-gets-another-talk-show.gif" alt="Tyra Banks Gets Another Talk Show" width="390" height="288"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/victoria-secret-unintended-consequences/tyra-banks-gets-another-talk-show.gif" alt="Tyra Banks Gets Another Talk Show" width="390" height="288"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Tyra Banks Gets Another Talk Show</h2><p>For humanity's sake, there must be another way. Let's get back to the drawing board people and find a better solution before it's too late.</p></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <p><em>Visit the <a href="https://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com/collections/mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://evolve-media-llc.myshopify.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span style="color: #ff0000;"><strong>Mandatory Shop</strong></span></a> for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.</em></p><p><em>Follow <span style="color: #ff0000;">Mandatory</span> on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.facebook.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://twitter.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Twitter</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/?hl=en" href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/aliens" rel="tag">Aliens</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/angels" rel="tag">Angels</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/cancel-culture" rel="tag">cancel culture</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/corporate-culture" rel="tag">corporate culture</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/corporate-rebrand" rel="tag">corporate rebrand</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/culture-3" rel="tag">culture</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/end-of-angels" rel="tag">end of Angels</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/entertainment-2" rel="tag">entertainment</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/fun" rel="tag">fun</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/funny" rel="tag">funny</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/lingerie" rel="tag">lingerie</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/news" rel="tag">news</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/overcorrection-culture" rel="tag">overcorrection culture</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/puberty" rel="tag">Puberty</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/satire" rel="tag">satire</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/supermodel-plumbers" rel="tag">supermodel plumbers</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/supermodels" rel="tag">supermodels</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/the-end-of-victorias-secret" rel="tag">the end of Victoria's Secret</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/tyra-banks" rel="tag">Tyra Banks</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/unintended-consequences" rel="tag">unintended consequences</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias" rel="tag">Victoria's</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret" rel="tag">Victoria's Secret</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret-corporate-rebrand" rel="tag">victoria's secret corporate rebrand</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/victorias-secret-angels" rel="tag">victorias secret angels</a><a 