Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares ‘Hot Bump Summer’ With Bikini Instagram Photo, And We Couldn’t Agree More

Hot vax summer. Hot girl summer. The most sweltering season of 2021 has all the nicknames – but we like the one Jennifer Love Hewitt introduced us to best. It’s called “Hot Bump Summer,” and it was inspired by a recent pic of the actress showing off her pregnant belly in a retro bikini.

“I am officially declaring hot bump summer!” she captioned the Instagram story.

Photo: @jenniferlovehewitt (Instagram)

In the clip, a tan, voluptuous Hewitt is lounging poolside and shielding her eyes from the sun. Hot bump summer indeed. Are we the only ones sweating?

This is the third child for the Can’t Hardly Wait star, who is also mom to 5 ½-year-old Atticus James and 7-year-old Autumn James. The pregnancy came as a surprise to Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, probably in part because she’s 42 years old and nearing the end of her childbearing years (not that she looks a day over 25).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Love Hewitt (@jenniferlovehewitt)

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” Hewitt told People.

What’s even more surprising is that Atticus intuited that his mom was pregnant before she even had a clue.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,’ ” she told People. “I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?’ It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about.”

They’re definitely thinking about it now as her due date approaches. We can only hope that Hewitt graces us with more beautiful bump photos between now and the birth.

Cover Photo: @jenniferlovehewitt Instagram

MORE NEWS: