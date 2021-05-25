Velour Bikinis Are This Summer’s Hot New Swimsuit Trend (Great, We’ll Take Anything at This Point)
We don’t really follow swimsuit trends. (In our opinion, the only swimsuit trend worth paying attention to is when swimwear becomes passe and everyone goes skinny-dipping instead.) But some people do pay attention to such things and we’re here to pass on the relevant information. In case you were wondering what kind of bikini is going to be the hottest on the beach this summer, it’s velour bikinis.
“Velour?” you ask. “Am I supposed to know what that is?” Not necessarily. For reference: it’s the stuff that fancy Juicy Couture tracksuits are made of. It’s not a fabric known for its sweat-wicking abilities and we’re a little unclear on how it’ll hold up in water, but perhaps the point of these itty bitty two-pieces is that they’re not meant to get wet. They’re just meant to display the goods.
Who’s wearing them? Oh, only your favorite women on the internet, like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, and Bella Hadid.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
According to fashion experts, what makes velour perfect for summer is its luxurious texture, its shimmer effect in sunlight, and its retro ‘90s aesthetic — all the makings of an effective thirst trap on Instagram.
In our (unprofessional and totally biased) opinion, it’s not really about the fabric itself, but about how much skin bikini-wearers show at the beach.
Whatever floats your boat – and makes you feel sexy – sun bathers! We are here for it.
Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Billie Eilish Brings Blonde Bombshell Energy to British Vogue Cover (Move Over, Marilyn Monroe)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Wraps Her Legs and Lips Around Machine Gun Kelly, Meanwhile We Wrap Our Lips Around Another Cheeseburger
Read more here.
Photo: Chris Unger / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Britney Spears’ Strange Sandwich Tutorial Shows She Doesn’t Know Her Nuts (But At Least Nobody Is Taking Them From Her)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
George Clooney Hilariously Fan Boys Over Brad Pitt For Charity Video
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
-
5/10
Mark Wahlberg Reveals 20-Pound Weight Gain, Finally Looks Like the Rest of Us
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
6/10
Will Smith Admits ‘I’m in the Worst Shape of My Life’ in Dad Bod Instagram Pic
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Viral TikTok of Adam Sandler Hilariously Waitlisted at IHOP by Server Who Doesn’t Recognize Him (Or Totally Recognized the Guy Who Made All Those Bad Movies)
Read more here.
Photo: TikTok
8/10
Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds to Viral IHOP Video in ‘For the Record’ Tweet
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Justin Bieber’s Ugly-Ass Dreadlocks Are Back (And Other Celebs Who Never Should Have Tried This Trend)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
10/10
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Jokes That Won’t Land In Hilary Duff’s Sequel Series ‘How I Met Your Father’
Read more here.
Photo: 20th Century Fox Television/Gotham (Getty Images)