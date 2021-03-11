Sexy Covid Nurse Featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Now We Feel a Little Weak in the Knees, Too

Frontline workers have gotten a lot of press the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. And they deserve it. No one is working harder than medical professionals in the fight against Covid. So it seems fitting that not only would we put these helpers on pedestals, we’d also put them on the cover of magazines…like Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

Maggie Rawlins is a registered nurse who has been helping treat patients at New York City area hospitals during the pandemic. She’s also volunteered as a One World Health ambassador to bring affordable medical services to underserved populations.

Not only does she have a good heart, but she’s also super hot. That’s because pre-pandemic, Rawlins was scouted and put her medical career on the back burner to explore her options in the modeling world. She did ad work as well as appeared on Love Magazine and Elle Croatia.

But then coronavirus came, and she felt called to help.

“I feel like everyone has a role and responsibility to play during the pandemic,” Rawlins told People. “Since I have an active nursing license, I felt like [going back to nursing] was the right thing to do. Additionally, it was in New York City … That city has been so good to me, and I wanted to give back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie (@maggierawlins)

Thankfully, the former pediatric oncology nurse and Covid frontline worker shed the PPE for her latest modeling gig: gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated. She appears on the annually much-anticipated mag in a coral cutout swimsuit in front of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

“Not only is she an incredibly beautiful model, she is also living proof that it’s never too late to give back to your community,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day said in a press release. “Her dedication, commitment and passion towards helping others are the types of traits we love to celebrate and highlight.”

You won’t be able to get your hands on Nurse Rawlins’ SI cover until July. Until then, we’ll just be over here ogling her Instagram and feeling weak in the knees.

Cover Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

