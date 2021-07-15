Megan Thee Stallion Is Sports Illustrated’s New Swimsuit Cover Girl, And No Punchline Necessary

“Hot Girl Summer” indeed. Rumor has it that Megan Thee Stallion is set to be Sports Illustrated’s next Swimsuit Issue cover girl.

“She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” a source told Page Six of the murmurings.

Of course, Sports Illustrated wouldn’t confirm or deny Megan Thee Stallion’s involvement, stating, “[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling.”

The rapper’s reps were equally as tight-lipped.

But the magazine is in a boundary-breaking mood, so Megan Thee Stallion is a perfect fit for its biggest issue of the year, as musicians are rarely featured in the mag. And, come on, she looks incredible in a bikini.

Sports Illustrated has already teased other models to be featured in the issue, including Leyna Bloom (the first transgender model of color to grace SI’s pages), Lewis Freese (the first male finalist of the amateur model contest SI Swim Search) and Maggie Rawlins, a COVID nurse with a sick figure.

No matter what, we won’t have to wait long to see who is on the cover – and starring in our future masturbation fantasies – as the issue drops July 19!

