Meanwhile in Olympics: Team USA Masks Draw Comparisons to Hannibal Lecter, Batman’s Bane and Darth Vader (Now There’s a Dream Team)

Like it or not, masks are still a part of daily life for many people. This includes athletes at the Olympics, who are currently competing in the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, where Covid cases are rising.

Team USA has special face coverings (of course they do) designed by Nike, and they’re, well, a little extra. Extra creepy, that is.

From Batman’s enemy Bane to cannibal Hannibal Lecter to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ nemesis, Shredder, the masks are drawing comparisons to epic baddies from pop culture. (Talk about a dream team!)

Let’s watch Twitter wig out about all this.

I feel like the USA masks in the #Olympics look kinda like a Bane mask pic.twitter.com/FLt6p8Zix1 — Chris Wild MD, FAAOS (@W1ldMD) July 25, 2021

Team USA masks for the podium look like the medalists are about to close off Gotham’s bridges and become allies with darkness #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/ppQ5zzWN0W — Nick Quaranto (@qrush) July 25, 2021

What’s with the Bane/Hannibal Lecter masks Americans are wearing on the medal stands? They’re huge! (…I want one.) #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/hSqkzeXpZV — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) July 25, 2021

Really enjoying the Swimming events at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics so far however I must say, #TeamUSA face masks are creeping me out. pic.twitter.com/48lk5GxV3e — Karl Felsman (@KarlFelsman) July 26, 2021

What are these absolute BEAST MODE #teamusa branded masks that they’re wearing on the medal podium? #Olympics #Swimming pic.twitter.com/eQ0jNZB7v9 — Alan Haburchak (@ahaburchak) July 25, 2021

Forget Bane, the Team USA masks during the medal ceremonies give me the Shredder vibes. Cowabunga dude #Olympics pic.twitter.com/USLdSH6P4j — C Kelly (@CKellyWho) July 28, 2021

“The unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal air flow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike Venturer is not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment, nor is it meant to be a medical face mask or surgical mask.”

So…it’s just for fashion’s sake? A tactic to scare off the competition? We’re confused.

Oh well. If you want to get in on this outrageous face covering action, the “performance masks” will be available for purchase on Nike’s website sometime soon.

While we applaud Team USA for abiding by the rules and protecting other athletes’ health by wearing the masks, we also have to award them a gold medal in freaking people the fuck out.

Cover Photo: Harry How / Staff (Getty Images)

