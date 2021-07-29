Culture / Sports
Olympics

Meanwhile in Olympics: Team USA Masks Draw Comparisons to Hannibal Lecter, Batman’s Bane and Darth Vader (Now There’s a Dream Team)

by Mandatory Editors

Like it or not, masks are still a part of daily life for many people. This includes athletes at the Olympics, who are currently competing in the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, where Covid cases are rising.

Team USA has special face coverings (of course they do) designed by Nike, and they’re, well, a little extra. Extra creepy, that is.

From Batman’s enemy Bane to cannibal Hannibal Lecter to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ nemesis, Shredder, the masks are drawing comparisons to epic baddies from pop culture. (Talk about a dream team!)

Let’s watch Twitter wig out about all this.

“The unique origami-inspired pleated design allows for optimal air flow and air volume within the lightweight, mesh mask,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike Venturer is not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment, nor is it meant to be a medical face mask or surgical mask.”

So…it’s just for fashion’s sake? A tactic to scare off the competition? We’re confused.

Oh well. If you want to get in on this outrageous face covering action, the “performance masks” will be available for purchase on Nike’s website sometime soon.

While we applaud Team USA for abiding by the rules and protecting other athletes’ health by wearing the masks, we also have to award them a gold medal in freaking people the fuck out.

Cover Photo: Harry How / Staff (Getty Images)

