Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Chosen For Official Team USA Underwear, Give These Olympic Athletes a Gold Medal For Sex Appeal

There’s no stopping Kim Kardashian. Or her underwear. It literally goes everywhere. (Or comes off everywhere. Who knows.) The founder of shapewear, lingerie, and loungewear brand SKIMS just landed a major contract for the company – with an unlikely source: the Olympics.

“I am honored to announce that @SKIMS is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM,” she announced on Twitter.

The tweet was accompanied by a collage of images of the collection’s bras, panties, briefs, tanks, T-shirts, and athletic shorts on insanely fit athletes like Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, A’ja Wilson, Dalilah Muhammad and Alex Morgan. The collection, which replaces Ralph Lauren’s designs (who had been the official Team USA outfitter since 2008), is surprisingly subtle and tame compared to what we’re used to seeing from SKIMS. The pieces come in subdued colors and are tastefully adorned with Olympic insignia and American flags.

If this collaboration with female athletes and parathletes seems somewhat out of left field, it’s not entirely. Those who are familiar with the Kardashian family tree will recall that Kim’s former step-father Bruce Jenner (now ex-step-mother Caitlyn Jenner) was once an Olympic athlete.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” Kim recalled.

“I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @Caitlyn_Jenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic T-shirt as a souvenir,” she added.

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” she said.

Because SKIMS attire is meant to be worn in private, not in public, we probably won’t actually see much of the athletes in these skin-tight ensembles – which is a total shame. What would truly be full circle for Kim would be getting some cameras in the dorm rooms of the Olympians, a la Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so we can get some behind-the-scenes eye candy. Ah well. An Olympic viewer can dream.

Cover Photo: Vanessa Beecroft for SKIMS via @kimkardashian (Twitter)

