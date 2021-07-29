Meanwhile in Olympics: Spectator Gets Motivated During Diving Competition to Get in Shape, Does Push-Ups in Stands
The Olympics are inspiring. Rarely do we see such feats of athleticism, such insanely sculpted bodies, such pride for – and unity surrounding – our divided country, much less feel an international sense of togetherness. For some viewers, the Olympics has an added benefit – it inspires them to get their rear in gear and start working out.
That’s apparently what happened to one male spectator at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games – and he was caught on camera getting his sweat on.
At first glance, this TikTok video appears to be of a muscled female diver about to launch off the platform and into the pool. But if you look closely, there’s a dude in the stands behind her knocking off a ton of well-executed push-ups.
@nbcolympicsWhen the Olympics motivates you to get into shape #TokyoOlympics♬ original sound – NBCOlympics
We don’t know who this guy is or why he felt compelled to start his new fitness routine right then and there (we hope he wasn’t trying to upstage the diver, who put on quite the show) but we’ve gotta give him an honorable mention for taking action to shape up, instead of procrastinating indefinitely like we always do. Consider our fat asses impressed.
Cover Photo: @nbcolympics (TikTok)
