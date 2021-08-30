Mandatory TikTok: The Funniest Fails of the Week 8-30-21
Albert Einstein said, “People who never made a mistake, never tried anything new.” Unfortunately, Einstein didn’t live long enough to find out that mistakes are the lifeblood of a little thing we call a fail. That’s because failure is the backbone of the internet, and perhaps life itself. It’s also why people embrace posting the absolute dumbest decisions they’ve ever made. It’s these heroes who make enjoying the internet’s favorite pastime possible. Luckily, our obsession with people exploiting themselves on TikTok means we know exactly where to find the funniest fails. And since we’re so amazing, we’ve compiled some of our favorites from the past week. All you have to do is sit back, and cringe-watch just like God intended.
Image: @thedad (TikTok)
@257failsGhetto Olympics ##Olympics ##257Fails ##ForYou ##FYP ##EpicFail♬ ALMOST HOME – Mad Adix, Marc Steinmeier @worldstarThat didn’t sound good! (IG: @king31tero) ##golf ##ohno ##fyp♬ original sound – WorldStar Hip Hop @queendanniellemcfaddenI play too much I’m okay my surgery went great! I love this song by @iamcardib but when I tell you my knees was speaking Capiknees! Pub.♬ original sound – Dannielle McFadden Queen @mtkempwatch to the end ##scienceiscool ##elasticface ##summerwya ##epicfail ##foryou ##notmygeneration ##yeet♬ Fast – Sueco The Child @curvyinkedgirl##foryoupage ##fyp ##epicfail ##pageantlife ##pageantgirl ##tattooedbeautyqueen ##fall♬ original sound – Gilly McGregor @oootommyhawkinsStanding jump challenge…How did I do?? ##epicfail ##funnyfall ##fyp ##foryou ##funny ##stagdo ##jumpfail ##broken ##omg ##wtfff ##ouch♬ human – Christina Perri @georgialouiseharrisonthere’s always one ahahahaha ##funnyfall ##comedy ##fyp ##dubai♬ original sound – Georgia Harrison @dollyholly86FUNNIEST THING EVER TO HAPPEN TO HER couldn’t breathe @hannahbates100 ##funny ##fall ##fyp ##foryoupage ##FYP ##funnyfall ##ohno ##VideoSnapChallenge♬ Oh No – Kreepa @thedadDad tries out new toy ##inversiontable ##inversiontablechallenge ##dads ##dadfail ##dadfailiure ##funnyfall♬ original sound – The Dad @maxdudwellKeep walking, keep walking ##oops ##fail ##fyp ##china♬ aesthetic vibes – haley