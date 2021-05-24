Mandatory TikTok: The Funniest Dancing Fail Videos to Remind You Dancing in Public Is Not the Same As Alone in a Pandemic
If you’re like us, you’re obsessed with TikTok. You just can’t get enough of those endlessly rewatchable videos of people – and sometimes animals – being silly, ridiculous, and/or hilarious. From crazy stunts to relatable fails to life hacks, TikTok is mindless entertainment at its finest.
Dance videos are the epitome of all that makes TikTok great – but the #dancefails hashtag is where the laughs are to be had. The videos of wannabe dancers who end up face-planting, falling flat on their butts, or otherwise injuring themselves (or others) are worth playing on repeat.
For your amusement, we’ve rounded up the 10 funniest dancing fails on TikTok. Watch them all, then bust a move on camera and try to stay upright. We dare you. Just don’t take your dancing out in public, thanks.
Cover Photo: @jonathanjoly (TikTok)
@jonathanjolyI failed but it’s the effort that counts right? Don’t let it flop ##fail ##foryoupage ##dancefail ##sacconejolys♬ Fuck It up (feat. Yg) – Kamaiyah @burningboredomShe don’t know how to dance, but… ##funnydance ##dancechallenge ##dancefail ##faildance ##mememachine ##instructor ##afterpandemic ##partyvibes♬ Woah (feat. D3Mstreet) – KRYPTO9095 @mellocair“Alexa, play the ripped pants song from Spongebob” ##fyp ##foryou ##mellocair ##rippedpants ##WellDone ##dancefail ##iyayachallenge ##ihateithere♬ Say I Yi Yi – Ying Yang Twins @blakemcgrathofficial##duet with @blakemcgrathofficial OMGGG… Havin a ball in Maui!!! ##DanceFail ##SwimTrunksRuined ##ILovedTheseSwimmys ##ThankGodForLining♬ original sound – Blake Mcgrath @themommabayOk she is not actually hurt, and I didn’t take her to the doctor…But this scenario did flash through my mind ##oops ##dancefail ##dancingmom♬ original sound – Loren gray @cleokhanthe Disneyland staff found this funny smh ##disney ##disneyland ##dancefail ##fail ##funny ##flop ##tilt ##dancer ##danceproblems ##dancecomedy ##dancememe♬ original sound – @thevfamilylifeEllie is just sitting there like ##fail ##IsThisAvailable ##FitnessRoutine ##elliemariajean ##fyp ##dancefail ##♬ original sound – _clean_sounds_ @dylanhasselbainkOMG I FELL ##xo ##dancefail ##danceboy♬ X.O – the Limba & Andro @caticornplayВ конце, я как всегда неуклюжая ##тренд ##casual ##fail ##chalange ##look ##dance ##trending ##dancefail♬ Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) – Shakira,Freshlyground @caprariu_valentinAsia express continuă dar la garaj ##valentinoworks ##garaj ##nebunie ##fy ##dance ##fyp ##mecanic ##dancefail ##foryou ##romania ##tiktok♬ Fake Capo – Karetta el Gucci
