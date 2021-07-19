Meanwhile on TikTok: Woman Literally Poaches Her Face During Botched Egg Hack, Perfect If You Like Your Sexy Photos a Little Runny

They say if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen. If only this TikToker had listened. Instead, she went viral for literally poaching her face during a failed TikTok egg hack.

All Chantelle Conway wanted was to save time by poaching an egg in the microwave as she’d seen countless others do on the social media platform. So the 25-year-old cracked a raw egg into a cup of boiling water, then microwaved it for 10 seconds.

The culinary disaster happened when she went to retrieve the egg from the boiling water with a cold spoon – and scalding hot liquid egg-sploded all over her face and neck.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I’ve had two natural childbirths,” she said. “It felt like someone had a blowtorch on my face constantly, and I was convinced my whole face had burnt off.”

She splashed the parched skin with cold water, then called her ex-partner, who took her to the hospital. There, she was put in a jelly mask and given morphine for the pain. Recovery has been slow – and disgusting, as her blistered skin has begun to slough off.

“I’m coming to the end of it now and my burnt skin is shedding off like a snake,” Conway told The Sun. “I’m not in much pain now, but it’s very itchy and the inside of my nose and lips are still very raw.”

She’s tried to use her kitchen mishap to dissuade others from trying the egg hack by posting a series of TikTok videos describing her ordeal.

“It was silly of me to do it, and I just want more people to know what can happen, so it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said. “I get flashbacks, and it’s put me off cooking. I’ll never have an egg again because I’m so traumatized.”

The next time you think about cutting corners and cooking your huevos in the microwave, think again, lest you end up with excruciating egg on your face.

Cover Photo: TikTok

