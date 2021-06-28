Mandatory TikTok: GaryTheBBQChef Is Your New Fouled-Mouthed Chef Addiction

There are plenty of foodie TikToks out there. Aspiring chefs from all over are sharing their creations and recipes on TikTok to get their food concoctions out to the world, but none of them bring the heat, the charm, and the flavor like @GaryTheBBQChef. The foul-mouthed, no-nonsense, in-your-face chef has risen up the ranks and is even closing in on hitting 1 million TikTok followers. Not only is his voice somewhat soothing with the screaming, but the food also looks outstanding, and cooking in the kitchen has never been the same.

After trying some of his recipes and carefully following his instructions, Gary the BBQ Chef is the real deal and we hope to see more from the man. (You listening, Food Network?) You got those censor buttons, right? With his own nicknames for ingredients, he’ll have you screaming and cussing at your food while you make it in your kitchen in no time.